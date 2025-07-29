India swing on hope of Bumrah boost for Oval Test as series hangs in balance

Jasprit Bumrah was supposed to play three Test matches in England as part of his workload management, but having bowled in just one innings at Old Trafford can open the gates for him to play in the final Test at The Oval.

India need a victory to level the series 2-2, following a dramatic draw in Manchester

on Sunday.

The world’s top fast bowler sent down 33 overs in the fourth Test but didn’t have to bowl for almost the entire last two days. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that all the pacers in the squad are fit and “high on confidence” for the start of a “new game”.

“If he feels like he’s fully fit and available for us, I think it would be a great deal for us,” Shubman Gill said on BBC’s Test Match Special.

The Indians arrived in London on Monday evening following a train journey from Manchester and are scheduled to practise on Tuesday.

It is understood that the team management has left it to the medical staff to decide on his fitness. Given the circumstances, there is hope that Bumrah will make himself available.

The cautious approach on Bumrah is an attempt to not risk him, keeping in mind India’s packed international calendar in the coming days. The all-format bowler could, however, be rested during the Test series against the West Indies at home.

The think-tank is also considering fielding Kuldeep Yadav in place of Shardul Thakur to strengthen the attack. A wrist spinner is expected to come in handy since the tweakers tend to be more effective from the third day onwards at The Oval.

If Bumrah plays, it will be a toss-up between Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh to replace Anshul Kamboj, who played in Manchester ahead of Prasidh Krishna.

Arshdeep required stitches on his bowling hand after injuring it during a nets session in the lead-up to the fourth Test. Akash Deep was nursing a niggle. Both the pacers have recovered since.

Akash played a crucial role in India’s victory at Edgbaston, picking six wickets in the second innings and could be preferred because of his experience in Test cricket.

It is likely that Dhruv Jurel will take Rishabh Pant’s place in the playing XI with Washington Sundar being promoted in the batting order. No change in the top-order is expected.