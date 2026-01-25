Bengal on brink of innings win, quarter-final spot in sight

Bengal look well placed to reach the quarter-final of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, being on the verge of winning their group-phase clash against Services in Kalyani.

At Stumps on Day III, Services, following on, were wobbling at 231/8 and still trailing by 102, after Mohammed Shami took a five-for and his pace colleague Mukesh Kumar striking twice.

Bengal are just two wickets shy of an innings victory, and if they register so on Sunday, their place in the quarter-finals is as good as confirmed while they have a fair chance of finishing as group toppers.

After Services’ first innings ended at 186, Shami was spot-on with his length to strike early as the visitors were reduced to 17/3 in their second essay. It seemed Bengal would wrap things up on Saturday itself, till Mohit Ahlawat (62) and captain Rajat Paliwal (83) defied Bengal with their 119-run fourth-wicket stand.

However, Mukesh broke the stand with the scalp of Ahlawat before Shami stepped up once again to send

Paliwal back and take two more wickets.

Kerala lose

In Mangalapuram, medium pacer Rohit Dhanda took 4/38 as Chandigarh defeated Kerala by an innings and 92 runs in their group B clash. This was Chandigarh’s maiden win in the ongoing Ranji.

Brief scores: Bengal 519. Services 186 & 231/8 (Rajat Paliwal 83; Mohammed Shami 5/51). At Stumps, Day III.