Bangladesh Cricket Board issues showcause notice to director after remarks trigger player boycott threat

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Thursday issued a showcause notice to its director M Najmul Islam for his remarks against the country's players amid an ongoing standoff with India and expressed hope that the outraged cricketers would withdraw their boycott threat that might disrupt its flagship T20 league.

Toss has been delayed in Thursday's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) game between Naokhali Express and Chattogram Royals here and media reports said it was because neither of the two teams have reached the venue. The players have threatened to boycott all cricket unless Islam resigns.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reiterates its regret over the recent objectionable comments made by a member of the Board. The BCB acknowledges the concern caused by the remarks and wishes to reaffirm its commitment to professionalism, respect for cricketers and the values that nurture the game of cricket," the BCB stated in a press release.

"...the Board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the Board member concerned. A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours," it added.

The furore started after Najmul, while reiterating the country's refusal to travel to India for next month's T20 World Cup, rejected concerns surrounding player remuneration should the country withdraw.

He stated that the players would not be compensated as they have not justified the support so far.

Bangladesh is refusing to tour India, citing security concerns after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the IPL on BCCI's instructions for unspecified "developments all around". It is still in talks with the ICC to figure a way out after the world body showed reluctance to shift Bangladesh's four games in India to Sri Lanka.

BCB said it would deal with Najmul but urged the players not to boycott cricket.

"The matter will be dealt with through due process, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the proceedings. The BCB firmly believes that the players are the main stakeholders and the lifeblood of the BPL and of all cricketing activities under the Board.

"The Board sincerely hopes that the cricketers will continue to demonstrate their professionalism and commitment by supporting the successful completion of the tournament and ensuring the smooth continuity of the BPL 2026," it added.

Najmul had earlier described former captain Tamim Iqbal as an "agent of India" after he called for a restrained handling of the standoff with India, warning that decisions taken today would have impact 10 years down the line.

The Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) had stated that the statement from Najmul was "utterly condemnable".