ICC sticks to India venues for Bangladesh T20 World Cup games despite BCB objections

Independent assessment finds no heightened threat as ICC urges BCB to reconsider relocation request while logistics, ticket sales and venue preparedness anchor decision to keep games in India

Our Special Correspondent Published 15.01.26, 05:25 AM
Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman Sourced by the Telegraph

The International Cricket Council is going ahead with hosting Bangladesh’s matches in India during the T20 World Cup beginning next month.

According to the travel schedule sent by the ICC to the Cricket Association of Bengal, Bangladesh will arrive in Calcutta on January 26, sources told The Telegraph.

The Litton Das-led side will play their first three group games at Eden Gardens and one in Mumbai. They are clubbed with former champions England and the West Indies, besides Italy and Nepal.

CAB has sold in excess of 15,000 tickets for Bangladesh’s first two matches.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play their opening match against the West Indies at the Eden on February 7.

The BCB said it remains firm in its stance to not play their World Cup matches in India due to security concerns. The BCB released a statement on Tuesday, following a video conference with the ICC, reiterating its request to move their matches outside India.

However, the ICC has dug in its heels and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance. Shifting the matches will involve much last-minute tweaking of the logistics.

The ICC on Monday had shared a security assessment by an independent authority which indicated no specific or heightened threat to the Bangladesh team in India. The assessment was shared with the BCB’s security team and concluded there was no overall threat to the side, but pointed “to low to moderate risks in some venues and low to nil in others” — standard ICC regulations that do not ordinarily constitute sufficient reason to relocate games.

The BCB has demanded moving their matches to Sri Lanka a day after IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman following an instruction from the BCCI that cited the “recent developments” in Bangladesh.

