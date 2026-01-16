Bangladesh cricketers boycott all matches as BCB director’s comments trigger crisis

A fresh row erupted in Bangladesh cricket on Thursday as the players decided to boycott all matches in the country following what they called “objectionable comments” by director Nazmul Islam against the cricketers.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board removed Nazmul from his position as chairman of the board’s finance committee in the evening, though he continues as a director pending a review that has been initiated by the governing body.

Two games in the BPL and four in the Dhaka Cricket League did not take place on Thursday after teams did not turn up for the toss, as Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh, the players’ body in the country, stuck to its demand of a boycott until Nazmul tendered his resignation.

It is understood that all leading players in Bangladesh have confirmed their solidarity with the boycott call.

The players’ body continue to demand a public apology from Nazmul to end their boycott.

This comes close on the heels of the BCB’s refusal to tour India for the T20

World Cup in the wake of Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman following an instruction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India that

cited “recent developments” in that country.

Nazmul had said on Wed­nesday that he believes national cricketers should be asked to return the “crores and crores of taka” that the BCB spends on them.

Probed at a news conference in Dhaka on the potential financial implications for Bangladesh should they refuse to play in the T20 World Cup, Nazmul responded by saying the BCB would not take a hit and that only the cricketers would, adding that there would be no compensation for them should they miss out.

“Why (would there be)? Are we asking them for the crores and crores of taka that we are spending on them? Answer me first,” he shot back.

“We are spending so much money on them, they are not being able to do anything in different places. Have we got any international awards? What have we done at

any level? Let us now ask them for the money back after every time they couldn’t play.

Give us back. Why should there even be a question of compensating the players?” Nazmul said.

The BCB was quick to distance itself from the comments, saying it was his personal opinion and it “expresses its sincere regret for remarks that may be deemed inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful.”

It is the second time this week that Nazmul has put himself in the middle of a controversy. He had earlier hit out at former captain Tamim Iqbal, calling him an “Indian agent” in a social media post. Tamim had questioned the long-term financial implications of not playing an ICC tournament and that Bangladesh’s interests should be safeguarded.

“We always say that the cricket Board is our guardian. But something like this is really disappointing. The Board is run by income from the ICC and sponsors,” said cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

The BCB was quick to swing into action. “The BCB reiterates that the interests of the cricketers remain its highest priority. The Board remains fully committed to upholding the honour and dignity of all players under its jurisdiction,” a statement said.

“In this regard, the BCB hopes that all cricketers will continue to display the highest standards of professionalism and dedication to the betterment of Bangladesh cricket...”