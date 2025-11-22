Ashes opener ends in two days as Head’s ‘reverse Bazball’ powers second-shortest Test in Australia

Australia wrapped up the opening Ashes Test in Perth inside two days, completing one of the fastest finishes ever seen on Australian soil and overwhelming England by eight wickets.

The match was done and dusted in just 847 deliveries, making it the second-shortest Test completed in Australia and the third-shortest in Ashes history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only the 1931–32 Australia–South Africa Test (656 balls) and the 1888 Ashes clash (788 balls) were over quicker.

At the heart of the whirlwind was Travis Head, who reversed England’s “Bazball” bravado with a blitz of his own.

Promoted to open after Usman Khawaja’s injury, Head produced one of the great Ashes centuries, reaching three figures off 69 balls and powering to 123 from 83 deliveries.

He cracked 16 fours and four sixes before falling in the deep with victory in sight.

Fast bowlers dictated the tempo from the start: 30 wickets fell for 468 runs across 113 overs in just five sessions, including 19 on a manic opening day and 11 more before tea on Day 2.

Chasing 205, Australia stormed to 205-2 in under 29 overs, with Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on 51 after levelling the scores with a six.

The victory extends Australia’s unbeaten home Ashes run to 16 Tests — 14 wins and two draws since the 2010–11 series. The second Test begins on 4 December at the Gabba.