Arshdeep Singh named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

Dubai, Jan 25 (PTI) Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who starred in India's T20 World Cup triumph last year, was on Saturday named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024, cementing his reputation as one of the leading short format bowlers in the game.

The 25-year-old took 36 wickets in 18 matches in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year 2024 earlier in the day, along side Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.