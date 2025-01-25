MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 25 January 2025

Arshdeep Singh named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

He was also named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year 2024 earlier in the day, along side Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya

PTI Published 25.01.25, 07:32 PM
Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh File

Dubai, Jan 25 (PTI) Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who starred in India's T20 World Cup triumph last year, was on Saturday named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024, cementing his reputation as one of the leading short format bowlers in the game.

The 25-year-old took 36 wickets in 18 matches in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year 2024 earlier in the day, along side Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nilekani and Musk: Two tech tycoons, one shared goal – making public services smarter

Rewiring the world: The Aadhaar man and the SpaceX maverick’s tech-driven governance revolution
Rajiv Kumar.
Quote left Quote right

Avoid fake narratives, disruptive campaign it may cause disillusionment among youngsters

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT