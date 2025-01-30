MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Commonwealth Games gold-winning boxer Manoj Kumar hangs his gloves, takes up coaching

The 39-year-old is also a two-time Olympian, having competed in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, finishing as a pre-quarterfinalist in both editions

PTI Published 30.01.25, 02:46 PM
Manoj Kumar at 2010 Commonwealth Games

Manoj Kumar at 2010 Commonwealth Games X/@BoxerManojkr

Former Commonwealth Games gold-winning boxer Manoj Kumar, who dominated the light welterweight (64kg) division in India in his prime, announced his retirement on Thursday to begin a career in coaching.

The 39-year-old, who won his first and only CWG gold in the 2010 Delhi Games, is also a two-time Asian Championships bronze-medallist. His second and last CWG medal, a bronze, came in the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

He is also a two-time Olympian, having competed in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, finishing as a pre-quarterfinalist in both editions.

"It's a carefully thought out decision because once I turn 40, I can anyway not compete in amateur events as per international rules. I am retiring as a content man after representing my country to the best of my ability," Manoj, who hails from Kaithal in Haryana, told PTI.

"I have just gratitude for the opportunities I got," he added.

The outspoken pugilist, who began his boxing career at the junior level in 1997, completed his coaching diploma from the National Institute of Sports, Patiala in 2021.

Injuries and a dispute with the national federation on selection issues hampered his India career after the Gold Coast games and he was not seen in any international event after that.

He now intends to devote time to his academy that he set up with elder brother and long-time personal coach Rajesh Kumar in Kurukshetra.

"For any athlete, saying goodbye to the sport is an extremely emotional moment. If it weren't for Rajesh sir, I wouldn't have been recognised as an Olympian boxer. He made me dream big and cleared every obstacle in my path to achieve them." he said.

"This academy will serve as a medium to share our experiences and lessons with young athletes who will one day win medals for India in the Olympics," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

