MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 02 February 2026

Budget 2026-27 has little for sports despite higher outlay and manufacturing push

Funds rise on paper but Khelo India sees cuts, anti doping budgets shrink and focus shifts to sports goods manufacturing raising questions on athlete impact

Angshuman Roy Published 02.02.26, 09:03 AM
sports budget 2026

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday.  PTI

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 2026-27 budget has little for sports.

While overall budget allocation for the sports is 4479.88 crore, an increase of 1133.34 crore from the 2025-26 revised allocation of 3346.54 crore, in reality, it is a lift of 685.58 crore since the proposed budget for the previous year was 3794.30 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday's budget gave a thrust of 500 crore to the sports goods manufacturing sector — it's a first-time allocation — but how that will help sportspersons in general is the question.

"I propose a dedicated initiative for sports goods that will promote manufacturing, research and innovation in equipment design as well as material sciences," Sitharaman said during her budget speech.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya had chaired the 1st-ever Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave in New Delhi on August 30. The minister on Sunday welcomed the allocation.

Last month, the sports ministry, to boost the Make in India initiative, had told the national sports federations (NSFs) to form a committee within 60 days to look into options vis-à-vis indigenous equipment, sports services and infrastructure.

Khelo India got a budget of 924.35 crore. In the proposed budget for 2025-26, it was 1000 crore and then revised to 700 crore. That means the fund for Khelo India has also been reduced.

In another first, Sitharaman spoke about the launch of a Khelo India mission to focus on systemic development of training centres and coaches over the next decade.

The sports budget has earmarked 31.85 crore under the first-ever 'secretariat sports' head. This fund will be used for the formation of the National Sports Board, the central authority established under the National Sports Governance Act 2025 to regulate and oversee NSFs.

The assistance to the NSFs for 2026-27 will be 425 crore as against 400 crore in the previous year. The allocation for Sports Authority of India is 917.38 crore. It was 800 crore last year.

Surprisingly, the National Dope Testing Laboratory and National Anti-Doping Agency's budget got reduced from 28.55 crore in 2025-26 to 23 crore and from 24.30 crore to 20.30 crore, respectively.

The World Anti-Doping Agency's report in December said India has the highest number of doping cases globally for the third consecutive year. The dubious hat-trick had warranted more funds.

RELATED TOPICS

Union Budget Indian Sports
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Manufacturing focus for India in Budget 2026-27 amid Trump tariff turbulence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the budget as “futuristic” and as an “ambitious road map” for “Make In India” and “atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India), referring to the allocations to priority sectors
Union Budget 2026 welfare gap
Quote left Quote right

Govt is making higher allocations and slashing them in the revised budget deliberately

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT