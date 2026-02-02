Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win Australian Open, complete career grand slam

The door is perhaps slowly closing on Novak Djokovic’s dream of winning 25 grand slam titles to set an all-time record in tennis. On a sunny Melbourne Sunday, another chapter was witnessed in what is being scripted in the generational shift of the sport.

Djokovic, 38, remained on 24 titles — the highest among men and equal with Margaret Court on the all-time list. Carlos Alcaraz, all of 22 years and 272 days, became the youngest man to complete a career grand slam.

ADVERTISEMENT

His 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 win over Djokovic at Melbourne Park in the Australian Open final gave him his first title Down Under, and seventh overall.

As he was leaving the court, he signed the lens of the TV camera with a note of recognition: “Job finished. 4/4 complete.”

For Djokovic, Melbourne has long been his fortress. On way to the 10 titles he won there, he had shown physical endurance, mental resilience and tactical intelligence. Those qualities had made his opponents feel overwhelmed. And perhaps that was why the 2026 Australian Open was his best chance to win the 25th he craves.

His route to the final had been relatively kind — straight-set wins, a walkover and a retirement in the next two — till he ran into Jannik Sinner in the semi-final. The Italian, the other half of ‘Sincaraz’, gave him a run for his money, but the elder statesman of the sport had enough in him to win in five sets. And so, hopes were raised for a record-extending 11 th title.

Alcaraz, however, had other ideas.

The final unfolded as a clash of eras. Djokovic drew first blood, taking the opening set with such sheer power and precision that Alcaraz almost looked lost.

But Alcaraz’s response highlighted exactly why he is defining the new generation. Also, this was not the first time he had overcome a first-set deficit on a big stage. He did it at the 2023 Wimbledon and the 2025 French Open, both times against Djokovic. And at the 2024 French Open final, he defeated Alexander Zverev in the final 6–3, 2–6, 5–7, 6–1, 6–2, overcoming a 1-2 deficit.

On Sunday, Alcaraz started finding his groove in the second set. And a lucky point in the third game really signalled the change in direction of the match. At 15-30, a return from Alcaraz saw the ball hit the net and balloon up, only to drop on Djokovic’s court just outside his reach. The Serb lost the point and the game.

From then on, despite Djokovic’s brilliance shining through at times, Alcaraz never lost control.

Both players were coming off gruelling five-set semi-final wins but showed phenomenal fitness and stamina.

Alcaraz’s serve became more assertive, often wrong-footing Djokovic — a task that is not really easy. He began attacking Djokovic’s second serve — again not an action often used against the Serb. And gradually, the balance shifted.

Alcaraz started playing his best game from the second set. His heavy topspin forehands were mixed with perfectly-positioned backhand returns. Add to that his feather-touch drop shots and winners followed. And, as usual, his court coverage was impeccable.

The massive age gap of nearly 16 years, and its associated fitness, began to show as the match progressed, not to Djokovic’s benefit.

The Spaniard’s speed allowed him to dominate and longer rallies increasingly tilted in Alcaraz’s favour. The Spaniard, with mentor Rafael Nadal watching him from the stands, showed the maturity and composure that the Big Three (Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic) had shown in their prime. Notably, Nadal had completed a career grand slam at 24.

As Sunday’s action came to an end and Alcaraz and Nadal stood next to each other with their prizes, the symbolism of the passing of the baton was hard to ignore.

Federer and Nadal are no longer in the reckoning. Djokovic — still competitive, still brilliant — is finding that even at his happiest hunting ground, he is no longer invincible.

The natural heirs are taking over, surely. Alcaraz and Sinner, the world No. 1 and 2, are redefining the top echelon of the sport.