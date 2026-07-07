Bass instinct

OnePlus has launched a pair of wireless earbuds in its budget-friendly Nord series: Buds 4. Its predecessor arrived more than a year ago, so there has been plenty of anticipation for the latest member of the series.

On OnePlus Nord Buds 4, there are a lot of upgrades, such as improved ANC, or active noise cancellation, and an overall better sound experience.

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First, the design and build quality. There is a complete matte finish and, overall, it feels good to hold. The magnets holding the buds in place are quite strong, and no matter how much you shake them, the buds stay put. The buds themselves also have a matte finish, and the touch controls work flawlessly. You get the usual tap controls — single, double, triple, touch-and-hold, and long touch.

There are three microphones per bud for voice and noise cancellation, which also makes calls come across clearly. Inside the box, there are extra ear tips to ensure all ear shapes and sizes are covered. To keep the buds going in a light drizzle, there is an IP55 rating.

The overall specifications are impressive for the price. Users get a 12mm titanium-coated dynamic driver, up to 52dB real-time ANC, spatial sound support, Bluetooth 6.1, dual-device connection, and codec support for AAC and SBC. There is also voice assistance and an AI translate option.

As soon as you wear the buds, you notice excellent passive noise cancellation, comparable to previous generations. The seal on the earbuds is pretty good, and they are comfortable to wear. After a couple of hours of use, there is almost zero fatigue.

Taking calls on these earbuds has proved effective. Even in crowded surroundings, calls sounded quite clear, and the person on the other end could hear us without any trouble — in other words, no muffled voices. Even in a windy environment, the voice comes through clearly.

What matters most to people is audio quality. As with most OnePlus buds, there is a soft touch of bass, and it’s no different this time around. That said, OnePlus has improved the treble, striking a good balance between all the components. Many will use these buds to soundtrack their gym routines, and this pair wins on that front. There is also an equaliser to fine-tune the sound. The flexibility on offer matters, but if you are looking for something to outdo Samsung, Apple or Sony, you are out of luck — though, to be fair, those come at a higher price point.

The ANC has been improved considerably over the previous generation. Now, if you sit near a refrigerator or under a fan, those noises get cut off easily.

If you are using any phone other than a OnePlus or Oppo, you will need to install the HeyMelody app, which can also be installed on iPhones. There is wear detection on the earbuds, meaning the music stops as soon as you take them off and resumes when you put them back on. In ANC, there are several levels — high, moderate, low and auto. OnePlus’s 3D Audio allows for an immersive sound environment, though it’s nothing to marvel at. In the EQ department, there are a few options — balanced, serenade, bass and custom. It is good to see a Find My Earbuds option too, handy for those who keep misplacing their audio cans.

The battery life is impressive. On a single charge, you get around 13 hours of playback with ANC off, though with the volume turned up slightly, expect around 10-11 hours. With ANC on, the figures drop quite a bit, but even five to six hours is impressive. Including the case, you get around 27 hours with ANC on and 54 hours with ANC off.

A lot has improved with the OnePlus Nord Buds, especially the ANC and battery life — the two elements that matter most to people. If you love bass-heavy music, this one is for you.

At a glance

Device: OnePlus Nord Buds 4

Price: ₹3,299 (you can avail further discounts)

High notes

Improved ANC

Clear call quality

Strong battery life

Comfortable fit

Sturdy magnetic hold

Equaliser options

Find My Earbuds feature

Wear detection

IP55 rating

Muffled notes

3D Audio doesn’t add anything extra

Equaliser support could have been better