Playful prompts

Meta appears to be launching a new app called Pocket, which lets users generate small interactive games and experiences — dubbed "gizmos" — simply by typing a description into an AI prompt. The launch has not been formally announced by the social media giant, and the app remains unavailable in several markets. But the app is listed on Google Play.

According to the app's Google Play listing, Pocket bills itself as a platform for making and sharing these gizmos, which users can tap, tilt and interact with. The listing states that gizmos can play sound effects and music, draw on a phone's camera or photo library, and in some cases "reason about the world" around the user. A scrollable discovery feed allows people to browse and try gizmos created by others.

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The app appears to be in the mould of Gizmo, a vibe-coding platform that also let users build interactive AI experiences from text prompts. Meta is understood to have brought on engineers from Atma Sciences, the firm behind Gizmo, earlier this year. Pocket's Google Play shortcode is listed as "com.facebook.gizmo," and its screenshots mirror those of the original Gizmo app.

Mobile researcher and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi was among the first to spot the new listing, sharing a screenshot on X. App intelligence firm Appfigures subsequently confirmed that Pocket had already been live on both the App Store and Google Play since June 29, though it was too early to determine download figures given how recently the app had surfaced.

A help centre page published by Meta describes a gizmo as a "playable AI-generated experience," and notes that creators can choose to allow others to remix what they build. The same page acknowledges that the app is not yet available everywhere, though Meta has not detailed which regions currently have access or when a wider rollout might follow.

Whether Pocket eventually receives a full-scale, officially announced launch remains to be seen.