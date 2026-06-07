Private jet trips by Bengal CM raise eyebrows amid BJP’s fuel-saving push

Turbulence

The Bharatiya Janata Party leadership, led by the prime minister, Narendra Modi, places considerable emphasis on optics, viewing public perception as a key political asset in the age of social media. Amid concerns over a potential energy crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict, Modi recently urged his ministers to lead by example and conserve fuel by opting for carpooling wherever feasible. At the subsequent cabinet meeting, images of ministers arriving together were widely circulated on social media. The jal shakti minister, CR Paatil, the agriculture minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and the coal minister, G Kishan Reddy, for instance, shared a vehicle, while the housing and urban affairs minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, and the minority affairs minister, Kiren Rijiju, travelled together. It remained unclear whether other ministers also followed the directive but the message sent out was evident. Against this backdrop, the newly appointed chief minister of Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, made two unscheduled visits to Delhi by private jet within a fortnight, raising eyebrows. Adhikari flew to the national capital on May 22 and again on June 5, though the purpose of his meetings with senior BJP leaders was not officially disclosed. Sources said the discussions centred on the allocation of portfolios among his newly-inducted ministers. Political circles in Delhi questioned the need for two private jet trips for consultations that could have been conducted over the phone, particularly when the party leadership is advocating austerity.

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Shields up

It is not everyday that the director of the Enforcement Directorate, Rahul Navin, visits Kerala. His visit came close on the heels of violent protests against ED officials during raids at the home T Veena, daughter of the former CM, Pinarayi Vijayan, in Thiruvananthapuram on May 26. The high-profile case pertains to the alleged financial dealings between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd and Exalogic, the firm belonging to Veena. Navin’s visit became significant as a division bench of the Kerala High Court pronounced its verdict on Friday which saw the CMRL appeal being rejected, allowing the ED to continue its probe against Veena.

The ED raid led to violent protests by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) across the state, with the protest in Thiruvananthapuram turning violent as workers vandalised the officials’ vehicle. Though the CPI(M) leadership’s claim was that the mob came to protect Vijayan, the incumbent leader of the Opposition, he later told the media that the ED officials didn’t grill him. This has resulted in a section within the CPI(M), who objected to the vandalism, asking what was the need to protect Veena when she is not even a party member.

Fraught times

The BJP is preparing to mark the third anniversary of the Modi government’s third term on June 9. This year the occasion carries added significance as the PM is set to surpass Jawaharlal Nehru as India’s longest-serving, continuously-elected prime minister. Modi, who first assumed office on May 26, 2014, will complete 4,399 consecutive days as PM on June 10, overtaking Nehru’s record of 4,398 days as an elected PM. The BJP leadership has directed state units to highlight the milestone during anniversary programmes scheduled from June 8 to 14. But sections within the party are wary of excessive celebration, noting that the anniversary comes amid concerns over a slowing economy and growing anger among youth over repeated examination paper leaks. While the satirical Cockroach Janta Party has launched protests demanding the resignation of the education minister, criticism has also emerged from quarters usually supportive of the government. The likes of Surjit Bhalla and Mohandas Pai, both regarded as Modi backers, have publicly expressed frustration over the pace of economic reforms and alleged “tax terrorism”.

Artificial attractions

Artificial Intelligence has chang­ed the game in every field, including politics. An AI-generated series of Instagram posts by the Kanniyakumari member of Parlia­ment, Vijay Vasanth, on the food and the culture of the region have gone viral. Vasanth’s series on Nanjil Nadu — a term used to describe the southern tip of the Indian subcontinent — is aimed at attracting tourists and highlights its unique cuisine at festivals. In just four months, his Namma Kanniyakumari Instagram page has over 16,500 followers — this is despite the fact that the videos are AI-generated and not actual footage.