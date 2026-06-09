New face of terror

Global terrorism dec­lined in 2025, with deaths falling to 5,582 across 2,944 incidents — a drop of 28% in fatalities and nearly 22% in attacks. As many as 81 countries recorded improvements, marking the broadest progress in recent years. On paper, this appears encouraging. Yet beneath these gains lies a more complex and unsettled picture: the world is not becoming safer; it is becoming unevenly unsafe.

What stands out most is the growing concentration of violence. Nearly 70% of all terrorism-related deaths occurred in just five countries: Pakistan, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Niger and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This is not incidental. Terrorism today thrives where governance is weak, borders are porous and conflict is persistent. Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly the Sahel region, thus accounts for over half of all terrorism-related fatalities.

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The actors driving this violence are fewer, but more entrenched. Four groups, Islamic State, Jama’at Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, and al-Shabaab, together accounted for roughly 70% of global terrorism deaths. While most of these organisations recorded declines in activity, the increase in attacks by TTP is a reminder that the overall downward trend remains fragile and uneven. These groups have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt, fragmenting, localising, and embedding themselves within existing conflicts rather than operating as monolithic global networks.

The link between terrorism and conflict remains overwhelming. An estimated 99% of all terrorism-related deaths occurred in countries already affected by armed conflict. Terrorism is thus less an isolated phenomenon and more a by-product of instability. Where State capacity weakens, extremist groups find both opportunity and legitimacy.

At the same time, the geography of terrorism is becoming more granular. Border regions are emerging as key theatres of violence, with over 60% of attacks taking place within 100 kilometres of international frontiers. These areas, often neglected by Central governments, provide ideal conditions for cross-border movement, recruitment, and logistical support. The diffusion of violence into these frontier zones makes containment significantly more difficult.

Equally significant is the changing profile of radicalisation. Digital platforms have accelerated the spread of extremist ideologies, particularly among the youth. Recruitment is increasingly decentralised, transnational, and rapid. This shift is especially visible in Western countries, where lone-actor attacks have become more common. Indeed, despite the global decline in overall deaths, terrorism-related fatalities in developed economies rose sharply, highlighting a divergence between global and local trends.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is likely to reverse recent gains, as prolonged instability, displacement, and the erosion of State institutions create fertile ground for extremist resurgence in 2026. The persistence of war not only sustains existing groups but also lowers the barriers to entry for new actors, further fragmenting the threat landscape.

For India, these shifts are not distant trends but immediate strategic concerns. Situated in a region that includes one of the most affected countries and confronting persistent cross-border security challenges, India must navigate an increasingly complex security environment. The concentration of terrorism in neighbouring regions, combined with the rise of decentralised and digitally enabled threats, calls for a recalibration of both domestic and regional counter-terrorism strategies.

The broader lesson is difficult to ignore. Terrorism is not receding; it is reorganising. The decline in aggregate numbers should not obscure the deeper transformation underway. Violence is becoming more localised, more adaptive, and more deeply embedded in the fault lines of conflict, governance, and technology. The world may be counting fewer attacks. But it is confronting a more complex and resilient threat. The numbers are falling. The risks are not.

Aishwarya Harichandan is Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur