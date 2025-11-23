Letters to the editor: Wolf hauls crab trap out of the water to nab a free snack

Intelligent beings

Sir — A recent study from coastal British Columbia offers a reminder that human beings have an annoying habit of underestimating animal intelligence. A wolf calmly hauling a crab trap out of the water to nab a free snack is not some quirky wildlife blooper. It demonstrates the problem-solving capacities of animals, which have spent millennia watching human behaviour with quiet interest. This instance shows that the results of such observation can be surprisingly effective. The wolf saw a buoy, recognised a pattern, and worked out that patience and a bit of rope-pulling would produce dinner.

Haridasan Rajan,

Kozhikode, Kerala

A rejoinder

Sir — The article, “Friction at top tier triggers unease at IIM-C” (Oct 29), by Basant Kumar Mohanty mentioned that “Alok Chandra, the institute’s chief administrative officer, submitted his voluntary retirement request to the institute last week, seeking to be relieved by November 30 — two years before his tenure ends. Sources say Chandra is uncomfortable with the director’s functioning style, though his request has not yet been accepted.

Chandra could not be contacted for his comments.”

I am the administrator of the institute and am working with my director in close coordination. Nobody has contacted me on the veracity of the claim made in the report. This is a grossly wrong statement made by your reporter and I refute the same in its entirety.

Alok Chandra,

Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Calcutta

Basant Kumar Mohanty replies: The information about Alok Chandra’s voluntary retirement request and his discomfort with the director’s style of functioning was gathered from reliable sources associated with the institute. Calls were made twice on October 25 and once on October 28 to Chandra to understand his perspective on the information gathered independently. There was no response.

Sudden truce

Sir — The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and the mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, walked into the Oval Office as sworn critics but walked out looking surprisingly cordial. The meeting showed an unexpected ease that puzzled observers. Trump even sounded willing to support the mayor-elect’s housing agenda. The shift deserves attention because struggling New Yorkers want solutions, not theatrics. Many households are stretched thin by soaring rents and unstable wages. A cautious optimism now hangs over a city worn down by endless crises. Trump’s tone may change again but any cooperation that eases New York’s housing strain deserves a fair hearing.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir— The sudden warmth between Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani raised hopes in a city desperate for relief. The message coming out of the Oval Office hinted at common ground on jobs and housing. New Yorkers have lived with spiralling costs for years. The city’s political drama usually leaves them cold, yet this meeting offered a rare moment of alignment. Trump once dismissed Mamdani with threats. Mamdani

dismissed Trump with equal force. The conversation now seems more grounded.

A focus on affordability would be welcome to ordinary families that are exhausted.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta

Get some space

Sir — The actor, Matthew McConaughey, claims a smaller bed revived his marriage. This is apparently to encourage closeness between partners after they have had a fight. But couples need space to rest. Elbowing each other when tempers are already running high might not be the best idea.

Ireima Imsong,

Imphal