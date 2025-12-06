Letters to the editor: Indian media seem to be more curious about granola than grenades

Out of focus

Sir — The Indian media seem to be more curious about granola than grenades. At a time when Russia’s war in Ukraine continues unabated, the Indian media are more interested in what the Russian president, Vladamir Putin, has for breakfast. During his recent visit to India, journalists who got a chance to interact with him asked him all kinds of ‘probing’ questions, albeit about his meals and his exercise regimen. Apparently, whether or not Putin’s breakfast menu of raw quail eggs, organic cheese and beetroot juice is nutritious enough is what the Indian media think is newsworthy.

Anandi Mehta,

Calcutta

Make amends

Sir — It is shocking that IndiGo Airlines has cancelled over 1,000 flights across the country. The disruptions are not due to any weather conditions. Rather, the airline is facing the fallout of overworking its pilots for years. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued new regulations that fix flying time for pilots so that they are not overworked. The scale of IndiGo’s crisis shows how poorly it treats its staff. It is high time the ministry of civil aviation takes stern steps against the airline.

N. Mahadevan,

Chennai

Sir — With a market share of over 65% and more than 2,000 flights operating each day, any disruption in IndiGo’s service creates havoc for India. IndiGo is famous for its on-time departure and arrival. But its image has taken a serious beating during peak travel season. With India being the world’s fifth-largest aviation market, IndiGo needs to do better.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — The cancellations and delayes in IndiGo’s flights stem mainly from crew shortages owing to the new, rigid flight duty time limitation rules and weak scheduling buffers. A realistic path forward is clear: IndiGo must expand its pilot and cabin-crew reserves, redesign rosters to match the new duty norms, and ensure real-time passenger care to reduce airport chaos. The DGCA should enforce a phased implementation of FDTL and oversee airlines’ contingency planning. Airports must provide clear guidance and rapid-response helpdesks during disruptions. These targeted steps can stabilise operations and restore reliability.

Asad Kabir,

Nagari, Andhra Pradesh

New politics

Sir — Swapan Dasgupta’s article, “Macaulay’s orphans” (Dec 4), is sharp but it believes that one leader’s discomfort with change defines an entire party’s obituary. Yes, the Congress has struggled to read the room. But reducing this crisis to Rahul Gandhi’s cultural misalignment oversimplifies a deeper, organisational hollowing-out and a nationwide shift toward personality-driven politics. India’s electorate is not rejecting English-educated liberalism; it is rejecting stale messaging, slow reflexes, and entitlement across all parties.

K. Chidanand Kumar,

Bengaluru

Sir — India has changed faster than its old political class is willing to accept. The Congress’s continuing decline is not just about poor electoral strategy. It reflects a deeper disconnect from a society that is now more assertive, aspirational and rooted in its own cultural identity. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s rise is not accidental. The party has mastered the art of combining strong political messaging with cultural rootedness while presenting itself as the natural carrier of national ambition. In contrast, the Opposition often appears fragmented, reactive and unable to project a compelling alternative vision. Whether one agrees with the article’s political leanings or not, its broader point stands: modern India demands leaders who understand its cultural shifts, economic aspirations and desire for decisive governance.

Aditya Kamble,

Kalaburagi, Karnataka