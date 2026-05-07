Letters to the editor: 'Ramayana' trailer draws criticism over video-game-like visuals

Mythical green

Sir — It is quite concerning that even Lord Rama requires a green screen to find a decent patch of woods for his vanvas. The trailer of the upcoming film, Ramayana, has drawn heavy criticism for its artificial, video-game-like visuals of dense forests and rivers. If film-makers are now relying on digitally-generated jungles because our real forests have been replaced by concrete, the ecological crisis is clearly no longer a myth. At this rate, the next generation might think nature is just a high-budget special effect. It would be a strange irony if the least convincing bit of an ancient epic is the sight of greenery. When we have to recreate nature inside server rooms, it signals our failure to protect the very land that inspired these legends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indira Roy,

Patna

Right step

Sir — The Supreme Court’s push for stricter punishment and a calibrated shift in the burden of proof from the victim to the accused in acid attack cases is justified, provided such measures are grounded in strong evidence and safeguarded against misuse. Punishment should reflect intent — premeditated acts such as forcing a victim to ingest acid must attract harsher penalties than impulsive assaults. Simultaneously, victims must be guaranteed free medical treatment, including reconstructive care, funded jointly by the offender and the State. This would ensure deterrence, victim rehabilitation, and legal integrity.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — The apex court’s call to shift the burden of proof onto the accused in acid attack cases is timely. The court’s suggestion to attach the assets of the accused to compensate victims offers a practical path toward justice.

Despite a 2013 ruling regulating acid sales through videography and restricted licensing, enforcement has been patchy and compensation inconsistent. Stringent legal provisions must be matched by rigorous implementation to protect victims.

Ganapathi Bhat,

Akola, Maharashtra

Sir — The increasing violence against women and children necessitates the immediate implementation of the Shakti law. This proposed legislation in Maharashtra provides for time-bound investigations and stringent punishments, including the death penalty, for heinous crimes like rape and acid attack. In Pune, hundreds of rapes were recorded in 2025. To curb this trend, the Shakti law must be enacted without delay.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — The top court’s suggestion to treat acid attacks with the same severity as dowry deaths deserves consideration. These brutal crimes are designed to disfigure and socially alienate victims. Yet legal delays often condemn survivors to decades of trauma while perpetrators remain free. With hundreds of cases pending, the court’s directive for time-bound trials is a welcome intervention. Recognising survivors as persons with disabilities is a humane move. Access to welfare and medical care is not charity.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Lost relevance

Sir — The Left parties, once central to India’s land reforms and workers’ rights movements, are today at their weakest. Their recent electoral setback in Kerala highlights a significant decline in their national influence. Much of this decline stems from an inability to adapt to a globalised India. Today’s youth prioritise development over traditional, class-based politics. To regain relevance, the Left must embrace new ideas and nurture young leaders who are capable of connecting with modern aspirations.

Arshad Ali,

Guwahati

Fruit panic

Sir — The tragic news of a Mumbai family losing their lives after consuming an allegedly infected watermelon has, understandably, triggered public anxiety. However, it is important not to stigmatise the fruit itself. Such incidents are usually linked to contamination — either through unhygienic storage or the injection of harmful chemicals to enhance appearance. Instead of a total boycott, the focus should be on awareness. Consumers should buy from trusted vendors and avoid pre-cut fruit. Authorities must strengthen inspections and enforce food safety standards rigorously. Public panic should not overshadow scientific reasoning.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai

Beyond numbers

Sir — The Union cabinet’s approval to increase the Supreme Court’s strength from 33 to 37 judges is a welcome response to the staggering backlog of nearly 92,000 pending cases. However, increasing the number of judges is merely a mathematical bandage.

Originally, Article 124(1) mandated just seven judges. Successive numerical expansions have still failed to eliminate pendency. To truly revolutionise our judiciary, we must implement innovative solutions and establish specialised regional courts of appeal. This restructuring would empower the apex court to focus on constitutional matters instead of appellate litigation. Numerical enhancement is crucial but procedural decentralisation and technological integration are the key to accelerating justice.

Vijaykumar. H.K.,

Raichur, Karnataka

Bold art

Sir — World Cartoonist Day, observed on May 5, reminds us of the enduring value of satire and independent expression in a democracy. Cartoons possess a rare ability to communicate complex realities with striking simplicity, acting as both mirrors and critics of society. A few strokes of the pen can capture the essence of political issues more effectively than lengthy discourse. We must acknowledge the vital role of cartoonists in shaping public thought and promoting a more aware, questioning, and democratic society.

Susanta Roy Chowdhury,

Calcutta