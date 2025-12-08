Letters to the editor: Performative masculinity and the façade of the new gentle male

Still an act

Sir — A recent contest in San Francisco, Performative Male Competition, celebrated a new kind of man who tries very hard to appear gentle, thoughtful, and harmless as opposed to loud and aggressive. This softer type of man comes complete with kind words, neat flats, and just the right books on the shelf. This shift would be charming if it did not raise a simple question: if men have changed so much, why does loneliness keep rising for both men and women? Something does not quite add up. This new gentle style is as much a front as Alpha bravado once was. The result is the same. Everyone is left guessing what is real and what is an act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nibedita Das,

Calcutta

Unsafe zone

Sir — The fire at a Goa nightclub that killed 25 people appears to have stemmed from grave negligence. The details point to a venue that operated without basic permissions, lacked emergency exits and staged a fire show without safety equipment. This situation reflects a pattern in which owners treat public safety as an option. The authorities must enforce licensing rules with far greater urgency. A venue that traps patrons in a basement should never be allowed to open its doors. Firm action will prevent similar tragedies.

Ritodrish Mondal,

Calcutta

Sir — The absence of emergency exits at the Goa nightclub reveals a shocking disregard for basic building standards. Customers had no chance of escape once the smoke filled the structure. Fire safety norms exist for a reason and regulators must stop treating them as polite suggestions. Routine inspections should be mandatory for all public venues. A business that profits from crowded events must uphold minimum safety obligations. Swift penalties will persuade others to comply.

Monidipa Mitra,

Calcutta

Sir — The investigation into the fire at a Goa nightclub suggests that most victims died of suffocation. This outcome is common in enclosed-space fires and highlights a basic public awareness gap. Few people know how to react when smoke spreads rapidly. Clear signage, trained staff and visible evacuation paths can save lives. Authorities and venue operators should invest in simple public education. People who knows where the exits are have a better chance of survival.

Haridasan Rajan,

Kozhikode, Kerala

Sir — Eyewitness accounts indicate that firecrackers were used during a performance inside a packed club. Indoor pyrotechnics require strict oversight and competent handling, neither of which appears to have been present. This kind of entertainment cannot continue without regulation. Event organisers must be trained, certified and held accountable.

K.R. Gagan,

Tumkur, Karnataka

Sir — The National Building Code of India is only advisory and this loophole undermines safety across the country. Public venues should meet mandatory fire safety standards rather than optional checklists. State governments must adopt binding rules with real consequences for violation. A venue that stores flammable items near a performance area invites disaster. Stronger legislation will raise the basic quality of public infrastructure.

K. Agarwal,

Calcutta

Sir — In Goa, people lost their lives because of a crowded basement with no safe exit route. This scenario repeats itself in tragedies across India. Local authorities should publish inspection results and close venues that fail to comply. Transparency will pressure operators to improve their facilities. A night out should never end in panic and smoke. Public trust depends on visible enforcement.

Romana Ahmed,

Calcutta

Poor management

Sir — The road death of a young cheetah that escaped from Kuno National Park shows a glaring gap in wildlife management near highways. A satellite collar alert is of little use when a high-speed road borders a forest without proper mitigation. Authorities must install barriers, underpasses and warning systems on wildlife corridors. Monitoring teams work under immense pressure; they cannot compensate for poor infrastructure. A national park cannot protect animals if the moment they step out, they face fast traffic.

Aranya Sanyal,

Calcutta

Sir — The fact that two cheetahs left Kuno and reached a busy highway should prompt an honest review of boundary management. The landscape around the park is fragmented, and young dispersing animals will roam. The responsibility lies in anticipating such movement and creating safe buffers. Speed regulation, night patrols and coordination with local police should be standard practice in sensitive areas.

Md. Imdadullah,

Hyderabad

Sir — Kuno’s remaining cheetah population stands just below 30, and officials describe them as healthy. Recent deaths, however, remind the country that numbers alone do not reflect long-term stability. Habitat management will shape the future of the programme.

Md. Hammad,

Mumbai