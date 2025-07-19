Letters to the editor: Nagpur teenager leaves home over hatred for okra

Make lunch, not war

Sir — Most of us have, at some point, squabbled over the ingredients used to cook at home. Unfortunately, for those in charge of cooking — usually women — it can be hard to incorporate everyone’s preferences. But the mother of a teenager in Nagpur did not think that ignoring her son’s hatred for lady’s finger would lead him to leave the house in fury. He had to be traced by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and brought back home. This should be a lesson for parents to teach their children basic cooking early on. That way, people can just pick up a utensil to make a meal of their choice instead of picking fights with family.

Monica Chatterjee,

West Burdwan

Too old

Sir — Politicians and ministers these days seem to have unending tenures just like monarchs once did (“75: Age is just a reminder”, July 12). People want to stay in power even at the age of 90. At an event honouring the late Moropant Pingle, a key ideologue of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief, Mohan Bhagwat, recalled the former’s view that one should step down from power after the age of 75 and let others take over. The Bharatiya Janata Party has close ideological and organisational ties with the RSS. The prime minister, Narendra Modi, will also turn 75 on September 17 this year. Will the sarsanghchalak’s hint be taken by the prime minister?

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Sir — Narendra Modi will turn 75 in September. In this context, Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remark that leaders should step aside once they attain the age of 75 has received much attention. But this should not lead us to naively assume that a change is in the offing at the top of the executive. Modi has carefully ensured that he is the face of the Hindu Right; he also has the support of the upper class and corporate behemoths. Modi’s self-proclaimed divinity and his conviction that he is destined to lead the nation will keep him from calling it a day. It is certain that he will try to stay in power for as long as possible.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Mohan Bhagwat’s candid comments on retirement at 75 years are possibly a jibe at the duopoly of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and their dominance within the BJP hierarchy. Echoing the ideas of Moropant Pingle, Bhagwat recently advocated a quiet retirement from public life and the passing of the baton to new leaders. This statement surfaces amidst a deepening discord between the ruling BJP and its ideological mentor over the appointment of a new national party president. Notably, in 2014, when the BJP ascended to power, Modi had tactically retired several party veterans, including Lal Krishna Advani, who might have challenged his authority.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta

Sir — Neither the RSS nor the BJP has an official retirement age. However, Amit Shah, as the president of the BJP, had denied nomination to several senior leaders. Narendra Modi himself had retired many leaders citing their age.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Sir — The distinguished lawyer and Congress leader, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, was right when he said: “Preaching without practice is always dangerous. It is unprincipled that the Margdarshak Mandal was given compulsory retirement applying the 75 years age limit, but indications are clear that the current dispensation will be exempted

from this rule.”

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Sir — After his comments advocating a retirement age of 75 years, Mohan Bhagwat should step aside on reaching that age on September 11 to set an example for Modi who is as old as him.

Anupam Neogi,

Calcutta