Letters to the editor: Right to Disconnect Bill aims to protect personal time

Take a break

Sir — The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025 tabled in the Lok Sabha proposes a system already prevalent in sarkari offices. Government departments operate within tightly defined hours, often fewer than those in the private sector, and the system functions without late-night emails or frantic after-hours calls. It may not be the most efficient but work does get done. Staff leave on time and no one questions the legitimacy of firm boundaries between work and life. Yet, in the private sector, many employees have to give instant replies at all hours which fuels exhaustion, sleep loss and a sense of permanent surveillance. The Bill proposes to restore normalcy by protecting personal time while allowing structured protocols for genuine emergencies.

Arindam Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Little substance

Sir — The debate on “Vande Mataram” produced more political theatre than public benefit. A national song can inspire unity, yet unity requires attention to shared problems. Parliamentary time is precious. Employment data and inflation demand scrutiny. The exercise of turning the chamber into a courtroom for historical figures diverts energy from those pressing tasks. Citizens expect a government and an Opposition that examine policy, not personalities from another age.

S.A.K. Sinha,

Gaya

Sir — A parliamentary exchange on the national song spiralled into disputes about Jawaharlal Nehru and M.A. Jinnah. This offers no value to workers facing job insecurity. The emotional pull of national symbols cannot become an escape from governance. A Parliament that circles endlessly around old grievances risks losing contact with everyday citizens. Leadership demands focus on matters that shape the future.

Kuntal Pyne,

West Burdwan

Sir — The history of “Vande Mataram” is well-­documented. The state of the economy is less reassuring. A government confident in its performance can address both heritage and hardship without turning one into a shield against the other. The Opposition can offer sharper policy alternatives rather than solely questioning the government’s motives. India deserves a Parliament that treats debate as a tool for problem-solving.

Devraj Saha,

Calcutta

Key figures

Sir — The unresolved question of caste enumeration sits at the heart of Census 2027. Accurate caste data would help in taking important decisions on reservation and social justice. Silence on this issue suggests hesitation within the government. The release of the complete 2011 Socio Economic and Caste Census results could have offered a starting point; yet those findings remain trapped in official limbo. If the census asks about age and occupation with precision, it should treat caste with the same seriousness.

Hasnain Rabbani,

Mumbai

Seasonal bliss

Sir — Rabi sowing has gathered strong momentum this season with crop area rising nearly 10% over last year. Abundant late monsoon rain has filled reservoirs, improved soil moisture, and encouraged farmers who lost kharif crops to recover their income during the rabi season. Higher minimum support prices, especially for wheat, have added to farmers’ confidence. A colder, longer winter usually supports yields.

All this is welcome from the perspective of food inflation as prices had strained household budgets through 2023 and 2024. Recent tax reductions and the Reserve Bank of India’s rate cuts gained traction only after food inflation eased. A bumper harvest should further stabilise prices. The concern now lies with farmers, who face low or negative price growth despite rising output. Deflation weakens incentives for investment and reflects the wider failure of agricultural reform. Stable prices should stem from stable policy, not seasonal luck.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana

Big temblor

Sir — A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan late on Monday, injuring at least 23 people and prompting tsunami alerts along the Pacific coast. The quake hit at about 11:15 pm, roughly 80 kilometres off Aomori, and produced tsunami waves of up to 70 centimetres in parts of Iwate and smaller surges elsewhere. The earthquake off northern Japan shows how quickly communities can be thrown into chaos despite strong national preparedness. Reports from Aomori and Iwate reveal remarkable public discipline; yet they also highlight the strain placed on essential services. The spill at the Rokkasho Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing Facility may be minor, but nuclear infrastructure demands constant vigilance. The population deserves reliable early warnings, strong shelters, and clear communication.

Mayukh Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Be transparent

Sir — The European Union’s fine on X marks a significant moment in the regulation of digital platforms. The charge focuses not on ideology but on transparency failures under the Digital Services Act. The paid blue tick has created confusion among users who associate it with genuine verification. A public square cannot rely on ambiguity. Clear labelling protects citizens from fraud and manipulation. A large platform cannot expect exemptions because of its size or ownership.

Tuhin Das,

Calcutta

Sir — The criticism that Europe is punishing X for supporting free speech misrepresents the DSA entirely. The law demands transparency in advertising, data access for researchers and clear marking of verified accounts. These obligations help identify harmful content and reduce manipulation.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala