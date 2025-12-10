Dented image: Editorial on electoral reforms and EC’s credibility

Elections and their arbiter — the Election Commission of India — are associated with electoral democracy. But it would be simplistic, in fact naïve, to assume that polls and the august institution that oversees them are merely ornamental features of a democracy. Indeed democracy’s survival depends on the health of elections and, by that logic, the robustness of the EC. So a discussion on — an appraisal of? — elections and electoral reform is of vital importance and the deliberations in Parliament are, thus, welcome. The EC, whose autonomy the Centre cited while pressing for a debate on electoral reform and not on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, was, ironically, the focus of the Opposition’s charge. Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleged that the independence of the poll body has been compromised and that the latter has not been receptive to concerns raised by the Opposition. Mr Gandhi’s charge of the EC’s capitulation needs to be substantiated by evidence but what cannot be denied is that there has been growing public unease regarding some developments concerning the EC. For instance, as was pointed out by Mr Gandhi, in a major change, the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 removed the chief justice of India from the selection panel; this was a shift from the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling on the matter. This and some of the provisions of this legislation appeared to have strengthened the executive’s say in the matter of the selection of the CEC, thereby threatening to undermine the autonomy of the poll body. Electoral reforms, if they are to take place, should begin by reverting to the old practice. The EC’s insensitive — imperious — conduct during the course of the SIR, wherein it appeared indifferent to the plight of marginalised communities, has further muddied the waters. The EC, much like Caesar’s wife, must be above controversy and suspicion. This is imperative to maintain the sanctity of the electoral process. But is that the case at present?

Incidentally, the EC has been the bearer of a proud legacy of independence and impartiality. Over the decades, this institution has been headed by several luminaries, including T.N. Seshan, who would brook no interference from political

parties. All that the EC needs to do is take a leaf out of this book of fairness and firmness. That would be enough to assure citizens, including sceptics, that Indian democracy and elections remain in safe hands.