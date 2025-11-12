Letters to the editor: Louvre’s CCTV password reveal is both shocking and oddly refreshing

Open sesame

Sir — The struggle with passwords is a tragicomedy in modern life. Every site demands a unique and bizarre mix of alphanumerics and special characters that even the Pentagon would have trouble cracking. This invariably means that people forget these passwords and are then repeatedly forced to reset them. The recent revelation that the Louvre’s CCTV password was reportedly “LOUVRE” is thus both shocking and oddly refreshing. At least someone had the courage to prioritise memory over madness. If nothing else, it proves that even institutions guarding priceless art cannot escape the absurdity of password creation. But the outcome of this choice is a reminder that people must continue to spend time periodically resetting passwords to access to their own lives.

D.P. Bhattacharya,

Calcutta

Right to breathe

Sir — The protest at India Gate has drawn attention to the worsening air quality in Delhi and the growing frustration among its residents. Citizens have begun asserting that clean air is not a privilege but a constitutional right. Governments have long shifted blame instead of acting decisively. Policies exist, but implementation falters. Public pressure must continue until accountability replaces excuses. A coordinated approach involving the government, industries, and citizens is the only path forward. The air that sustains life should not become a seasonal hazard tolerated with resignation.

Haridasan Rajan,

Kozhikode, Kerala

Sir — The persistent smog in Delhi reflects political inaction rather than seasonal inevitability. For too long, officials have reduced pollution to an administrative nuisance instead of treating it as a public health emergency. The blame game among agencies only deepens citizens’ cynicism. This crisis demands measurable outcomes and transparent timelines, not press conferences and advisories. The State must demonstrate that it values human health as much as political stability. Failure to do so will confirm the public’s perception of the government being indifferent.

Romana Ahmed,

Calcutta

Sir — The turnout at India Gate shows that citizens are no longer content with passive endurance. Participation, however, must extend beyond protests. Civic discipline, public transport use, and waste management are not government monopolies. People must reject practices that worsen the crisis, such as open burning or needless vehicular use. Real change begins when individuals align daily choices with collective well-being. Authorities can regulate, but only an engaged public can reform the social habits that sustain pollution.

Vinay Asawa,

Howrah

Act now

Sir — The 30th Conference of Parties in Belém was expected to review progress since the Paris Agreement and strengthen commitments to limit global warming. Instead, it has opened amid disunity and political fatigue (“On the brink”, Nov 10). The withdrawal of the United States of America from the Paris Agreement undermines collective credibility and weakens multilateral resolve. The summit must focus on action, not ceremony. It must deliver a system of binding targets, transparent monitoring, and credible finance. Global negotiations cannot continue to circle the same promises while temperatures and emissions continue to rise.

S. Balakrishnan,

Jamshedpur

Sir — India’s record on emissions reveals a troubling contradiction. The country has registered the highest annual increase in greenhouse gases, yet it has missed deadlines for updating its national plan. Per capita emissions may be low, but absolute figures demand greater focus. Leadership in the developing world requires consistency between words and actions. India must invest in clean energy transitions and phase out coal dependence. It must show that development and sustainability can coexist. Delay will only invite international pressure and domestic vulnerability. The COP30 is the perfect time for India to take accountability for its actions.

Shrestho Ghosh,

Calcutta

Confused lot

Sir — The Special Intensive Revision has created more confusion than confidence among voters. People are unsure about procedures, forms, and eligibility, and even booth-level officers appear uncertain (“Voters’ queries leave BLOs ‘confused’”, Nov 11). Such a large-scale exercise demands thorough communication and clear instructions. When officials themselves express doubt, it undermines trust in the process. The Election Commission of India must issue an accessible guide and provide trained staff at every level. A democratic exercise loses meaning when clarity is absent and citizens are left guessing about their own rights.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — Reports suggest that many BLOs cannot answer basic voter queries. This points to poor preparation and rushed training. A revision drive that involves millions of citizens cannot be managed with such casual efficiency. Every officer must understand the forms, documents, and verification process thoroughly. The EC should pause and reassess its methods. A single mistake in voter data affects not just individuals but the integrity of elections. Competence at the grassroots must match the seriousness of the task.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta

Sir — The EC’s communication strategy has failed to reach citizens effectively. People are turning to WhatsApp groups and party agents for guidance instead of official channels. This dependence on informal sources creates confusion and mistrust. Clear instructions should be available on the EC’s website and helplines must be staffed by trained personnel.

Monidipa Mitra,

Calcutta