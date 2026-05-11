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regular-article-logo Monday, 11 May 2026

Pop star Dua Lipa sues Samsung for unauthorised use of her photo on television packages

According to a lawsuit filed in California, Lipa alleged that Samsung prominently used a photograph of her face without consent

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.05.26, 10:25 AM
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa File Picture

Pop star Dua Lipa has filed a USD 15 million lawsuit against Samsung, alleging the company used her image on television packaging in the United States without permission.

According to a lawsuit filed on Friday in the US District Court for the Central District of California, Lipa alleged that Samsung prominently used a photograph of her face without consent on various television models sold across the country.

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Samsung's packaging was “designed to improperly capitalize on Ms. Lipa's hard-earned success to promote and sell Samsung's products”, the filing said, according to the BBC.

The lawsuit includes allegations of copyright infringement, trademark infringement and misappropriation of Lipa's likeness and image.

Court documents said the image was taken during the singer’s 2024 performance at the Austin City Limits Festival and that Lipa owns the copyright to the photograph.

Lipa first became aware of her appearance on Samsung television boxes in June 2025, according to the lawsuit. Fans on social media later began referring to the packaging as the “Dua Lipa TV Box”.

The filing cited two Instagram comments as evidence of consumer association with the singer. One user wrote they would “get that TV just because Dua is on it,” while another commented: “If you need anything selling just put a picture of Dua Lipa on it”.

According to the 30-year-old singer’s legal team, Samsung ignored “repeated demands” to “cease and desist from infringing on her rights”.

The court filing also referenced Lipa’s commercial partnerships with brands including Puma, Versace and Yves Saint Laurent. Lipa has also collaborated with companies including Apple, Porsche and Chanel, and recently became a global ambassador for Nespresso.

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