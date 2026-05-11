Rights first: Editorial on SC decision allowing minor rape survivor to terminate 30-week pregnancy

The Supreme Court’s decision to permit a 15-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 30-week pregnancy is a welcome assertion of constitutional rights over rigid statutory limits. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, had challenged an earlier judicial order directing termination of the pregnancy, arguing that it had crossed the 24-week ceiling under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and that the foetus had become medically viable. The Centre urged the court to consider continuation of the pregnancy so that the foetus could be delivered prematurely and later put up for adoption. The court rejected this approach and — hearteningly — held that neither the State nor medical institutions could impose their decision upon the survivor and her family. Doctors can explain medical risks and provide counselling, but the final decision, the apex court stated, belongs to the victim. This distinction is of fundamental importance. A minor rape victim cannot be subject to institutional — and moral? — anxieties over foetal viability. The court correctly recognised that forcing a minor rape survivor to continue an unwanted pregnancy amounts to prolonged punishment for a crime committed against her.

The court’s primacy to the constitutional rights to dignity, bodily autonomy and mental integrity over blanket statutory limitations has also exposed the serious inadequacies of the MTP Act. Although amended in 2021 to permit abortion up to 24 weeks for rape survivors and minors, the law continues to operate on assumptions detached from social realities. Minor victims often fail to recognise pregnancy early. Many remain silent because of fear, stigma, coercion within families or lack of access to healthcare. By the time medical intervention and legal remedies are sought, the statutory window may already have closed. The apex court is thus right to urge the Centre to remove gestational limits in cases involving rape of minors. Delay in termination not only increases medical risks but the continuation of a pregnancy after rape also deepens psychological trauma. Delayed intervention thus raises difficult questions concerning premature delivery, neonatal survival and possible developmental complications for infants born after delayed interventions. These realities explain why time wasted in

prolonged litigation in such cases becomes medically dangerous and ethically indefensible. The MTP framework requires urgent reform to ensure that reproductive justice does not depend upon judicial exception.