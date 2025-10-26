Letters to the editor: Forest officials get stuck inside a tiger cage near Bandipur

Caged reality

Sir — Forest officials in Karnataka recently found themselves trapped in their own tiger cage by villagers who were angry about their inefficiency. The sight of forest officials stuck inside a tiger cage near Bandipur raised a simple point: if a few minutes felt uncomfortable for trained staff who knew they would be let out eventually, imagine the state of an actual tiger stuck inside that same contraption without know what was happening to it. Animals deserve humane handling even when conflict occurs. A bit of imagination could create safer outcomes for both humans and wild animals.

Anwar Saeed,

Calcutta

Stellar performance

Sir — India won the third one-day international against Australia after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli delivered a masterclass in batsmanship. Their unbeaten stand of 168 ended a chase that looked tricky when Shubman Gill fell early. Sharma has looked sharp throughout this series and finished as the top run-scorer. Kohli answered questions about his form with a composed fifty. Supporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground received a spectacle from two players who have defined ODI cricket for over a decade. Selection debates can wait. Enjoyment felt like the priority for fans who turned up in huge numbers.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — Rohit Sharma has broken records in such relaxed fashion that those commentating on the ODI between India and Australia sounded almost bored reading them out. His 33rd ODI century came without fuss. His numbers as an opener now sit alongside the absolute greats of Indian cricket. There is maturity in his approach that suits a chase perfectly. Younger batters can learn from his ability to pace an innings and stay unfazed by pressure. This win might be labelled a consolation but confidence gained before the T20 matches matters in the long run.

Indranil Sanyal,

Calcutta

Sir — History bears witness that Virat Kohli enjoys a chase at the SCG. A rare upper-cut to finish the job showed that fun has returned to his batting. His rise to second in the list of all-time ODI run-scorers deserves louder applause than it seems to have received. Numbers this big do not arrive by accident. Questions about his place in the format will continue because debates never sleep, but contributions like this prove that experience is valuable in a young team still discovering its rhythm.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Harshit Rana’s four-wicket haul in the third India-Australia ODI deserves plaudits. A young fast bowler, Rana handled criticism from earlier games and responded with accuracy and confidence. His dismissal of Cooper Connolly with a slow ball showed thoughtfulness. India needed control after Australia threatened to post a bigger total than it did. Rana and Kuldeep Yadav provided exactly that control. Performances from less-experienced bowlers should not be lost in the headline attraction of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing match-winning innings. A strong limited-overs side needs depth over and above star performances from veterans.

M. Pradyu,

Chennai

Sir — Australia played a smart series overall. Their batting struggled in the final match because partnerships did not last. Bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis tried to push for breakthroughs but lacked support from the pitch. The SCG crowd still enjoyed a memorable finale. Cricket can sometimes offer a perfect day for spectators even when the home team falls short. India’s win keeps interest alive in this long tour. Fresh tactical questions will appear before the T20s begin. A competitive series benefits both teams far more than a one-sided result. This match served as a reminder that the ODI format still carries charm.

Pinaki Majumdar,

Calcutta