Letters to the editor: Etsy now offers spells from witches

Spell cast

Sir — Sunshine, soulmates, and sweet revenge are now available for purchase on Etsy. The platform that once sold knitted scarves now offers spells from witches with a chance to hex your neighbour or guarantee a sunny wedding for the price of a sandwich. Sellers provide disclaimers, which is sensible, because not even a witch would want to get sued over a love potion gone flat. The sellers insist that it is all for entertainment, which is the same as saying that the horoscope in the back of a tabloid is only for pleasure reading. Perhaps the only thing that cannot be jarred and sold on Etsy is some badly-needed scepticism.

Annesha Ghosh,

Calcutta

Pinch of salt

Sir — A recent legal challenge in the Madras High Court reopens the debate over salt iodisation. Salt provides iodine that supports maternal and child health. The court’s decision to review the ban on non-iodised common salt prompts reflection. Salt producers argue that mandatory iodisation imposes cost burdens and changes traditional bulk practices, threatening small businesses. Public-health advocates stress that decades of cognitive and health gains rely on iodised salt. Both perspectives deserve attention. The court-mandated expert committee offers a chance to balance industry viability with safeguarding population health.

Anupam Neogi,

Calcutta

Sir — The health risks of iodine deficiency are undeniable. Deficiencies cause irreversible developmental delays, cognitive impairment and maternal health problems. Salt iodisation remains one of the most effective public-health interventions. Eliminating mandatory iodisation could invite resurgence of conditions like cretinism. But small producers deserve recognition for their contributions. Policy must strike a meaningful balance between protecting health outcomes and maintaining inclusive economic access for vulnerable producers.

Ajay Tyagi,

Mumbai

Sir — Governments must consider targeted support for small-scale salt producers. Investments in shared infrastructure such as testing labs or packaging cooperatives would lower entry barriers. Awareness campaigns can reinforce the need for iodine. The ban on non-iodised salt is crucial until alternatives emerge.

Zakir Hussain,

Kazipet, Telangana

Postal memories

Sir — The suspension of mail from India to the United States of America for items under 100 dollars shows how vulnerable postal systems are to international trade policies. Ordinary correspondence has become collateral damage in disputes over tariffs. For migrants, students and families separated by oceans, the loss is acute. The red pillar box may now feature in nostalgic reels, but it still carries emotional weight. Preserving some affordable route for letters and cards is not about sentimentality but about sustaining connections that emails cannot replace.

Shatadru Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — The transformation of India Post into a logistics organisation may make economic sense — converting rural post offices into delivery nodes for commerce can serve practical needs — but this risks erasing something vital. Postal services were not only about packages but about presence. The postman was witness to births, deaths and everyday joys. Turning him into a courier of goods may be efficient but efficiency does not kindle memory. Policymakers must remember that letters and the human touch once gave post offices their unique meaning.

Arun Kumar Baksi,

Calcutta

Seasonal smell

Sir — The season has begun to change. Soon we will be able to smell Puja in the air.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta