Letters to the editor: Rush to build AI infrastructure is now adding to inflation

Bad

break

Sir — FIFA deserves applause for its latest innovation. For decades, football stubbornly remained a sporting contest. Now, thanks to mandatory hydration breaks, it can finally fulfil its true destiny as a vehicle for advertising. A team pressing relentlessly, building rhythm and pinning an opponent back can suddenly find its advantage neutralised by an imposed timeout. Coaches regroup, tactics are adjusted and players recover composure, turning what was once a continuous contest into a series of managed segments. Football’s drama lies in its flow, in the pressure that accumulates without relief.

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Aditya Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Critical deficit

Sir — The delayed progress of the southwest monsoon across large parts of India is a matter of concern, particularly for Maharashtra where rainfall remains severely deficient. Weeks into the season, national rainfall is well below average and the monsoon has struggled to advance beyond parts of the state. Weather experts attribute the slowdown to weak monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea, the absence of supportive low-pressure systems and unfavourable global weather patterns. While monsoon onset dates often attract attention, sustained rainfall matters far more for farmers, water reservoirs and rural livelihoods. The present shortfall highlights the need for better preparedness for increasing weather variability and its economic consequences.

Chitra Ghosh,

Calcutta

Costly chip

Sir — Rising prices are usually associated with fuel or food, but a less visible factor is now adding to inflation. The global rush to build Artificial Intelligence infrastructure has encouraged chip manufacturers to prioritise advanced memory chips. As a result, the use of memory chips in everyday products such as smartphones, laptops, refrigerators and televisions has risen sharply. Consumers are already paying more for these goods, and analysts warn that shortages in chips could persist for several years. This development exposes India’s dependence on imported electronics components and the absence of long-term procurement strategies among domestic manufacturers. If policymakers are serious about controlling inflation and strengthening manufacturing, greater attention must be paid to securing critical technology supply.

Asish Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Unfair game

Sir — A controversy has emerged at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Lionel Messi avoided a red or even a yellow card after clearly clipping the Algerian captain, Aïssa Mandi, during Argentina’s 3-0 victory. Slow-motion replays showed Messi stepping on Mandi’s calf and Achilles area, prompting debate over whether the offence warranted a yellow or red card. The former referee, Patrick Ittrich, stated that a red

card would have been justified under the laws of the game. The decision has drawn criticism because South Africa’s Themba Zwane recently received a three-match suspension for merely appearing to raise an arm towards a Mexico defender. Rules must be enforced consistently, regardless of a player’s status.

Indranil Sanyal,

Calcutta

Sir — Many commentators have focused on Lionel Messi’s hat-trick in the match against Algeria but the refereeing controversy deserves equal attention. Slow-motion replays suggest that the challenge on Aïssa Mandi carried a significant risk of injury. When star players appear to receive favourable treatment, smaller teams are left wondering whether they can compete on equal terms. Questions also arose during the 2002 World Cup after disputed refereeing decisions in South Korea’s knock-out matches. FIFA should review high-profile incidents transparently and publish detailed explanations to reduce speculation.

Annesha Ghosh,

Calcutta