Letters to the editor: Attempt to shield students from ancient art merely because it depicts nudity is misguided

Covered up

Sir — The National Council of Educational Research and Training recently panicked over the naked torso of a 4,500-year-old bronze figurine. The Council covered up the iconic ‘Dancing Girl’ of Mohenjo-Daro by digitally shading her chest in the newly revised Class IX textbook on the history of arts. The move drew widespread criticism from historians as well as commoners, prompting the NCERT to withdraw the alteration. An attempt to shield students from ancient art merely because it depicts nudity is misguided. Such actions distance children them from their country’s rich cultural heritage. In trying to protect students’ ‘innocence’, the NCERT ended up exposing its own unease with historical realities.

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Riya Sil,

Calcutta

Fragile peace

Sir — The interim peace deal between the United States of America and Iran is a welcome development after a prolonged period of conflict (“At last”, Jun 16). The agreement offers an opportunity to de-escalate violence across the Middle East. However, the road ahead remains fraught with structural challenges.

The conflict has left Iran’s core infrastructure in ruins; its harsh impact continues to be felt on the global fuel market. The success of this agreement is contingent upon its implementation and the willingness of all parties to honour their commitments. Only then can the truce ensure permanent termination of military operations on all fronts.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — The US president, Donald Trump, may claim credit for ensuring a ceasefire in Iran but Iran has demonstrated that it will not yield to external pressures so easily. The dream of the Israel-US axis of effecting a change in Iran’s governance was shattered into pieces. Trump’s foreign policy mission thus faced a significant setback. While Israel may still prove to be a hindrance in peace efforts, Trump must ensure the success of this peace mission at any cost.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

Sir — Lasting peace in West Asia requires the elimination of religious orthodoxy in Iran and the ushering in of a progressive, democratic system in that country. At the same time, the US, a democratic country, must refrain from intervening in the internal affairs of sovereign nations in the pursuit of strategic and economic interests. Citizens must fight to strengthen and sustain democratic institutions. Only then can organisations like the United Nations play a more meaningful role in global peacekeeping.

U. Mangalasseri,

Malappuram, Kerala

Sir — The latest peace framework between the US and Iran may have halted open hostilities but ahead lies the tougher task of building trust where decades of violence, sanctions, and proxy conflicts have left deep scars. For Washington, the challenge lies in engaging with Tehran diplomatically while ensuring that Israel does not play the spoiler. For Iran, accepting limits on its nuclear ambitions without securing relief from sanctions will be worrisome.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir — The success of talks between Iran and the US comes as a relief for the entire world. The much-awaited opening of the Strait of Hormuz would end the disruption in global supply chains and ease the global energy situation. But peace will only prevail if both sides remain committed to it.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — Even though a memorandum of understanding is to be signed between the US and Iran tomorrow, Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday that the accord was not final and he would resume bombing if Tehran does not “behave”. Several contentious issues have been deferred to future rounds of negotiations. The outcome of the West Asia war showed that military might does not necessarily guarantee victory. A lot now depends on whether Trump would be able to prevail on Israel.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Systemic flaw

Sir — Student suicides are not isolated tragedies but symptoms of institutional and systemic crisis (“Can of worms”, Jun 16). With such deaths rising alarmingly across India, the Supreme Court appointed a National Task Force. A recent report by the NTF has highlighted the role of a highly flawed educational landscape, parental pressures, and paper leaks behind the suicides.

Many premier institutions remain indifferent to students’ mental well-being and have inadequate counselling centres. Caste-based discrimination is rampant in these places. Addressing this crisis requires a shift from competitive evaluation towards learning along with the creation of inclusive campuses and stringent policies against discrimination.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — The staggering rise in student suicides in India, as revealed by the latest National Crime Records Bureau data, is a matter of concern. Intense competition for admission to premier institutions, family pressure, institutional neglect, and social discrimination fuel this crisis. The neglect of students’ mental well-being threatens to undermine India’s demographic dividend.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — The NCRB data show that student suicides registered a 4.3% rise in 2024, over the 13,892 deaths in 2023. Exam leaks, cancellations, and entrenched biases further deepen students’ despair. Students from marginalised communities are worse off. The death of Rohith Vemula remains a stark reminder of these failures. Reform demands enforceable staffing norms, transparent audits, faculty sensitisation, and safe grievance redressal mechanisms.

Babu Krishna,

Bengaluru