Layered truth: Editorial on SC's verdict on religious conversion

The Supreme Court’s recent ruling that con­version to any religion other than Hin­duism, Buddhism and Sikhism results in the loss of scheduled caste status relies on Clause 3 of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, which restricts SC recognition to those professing Hinduism and, in subsequent years, to Sikhism and Buddhism as their faith. The judgment reiterates that conversion to any other religion triggers an immediate and complete loss of SC status regardless of birth. It also clarifies that statutory protections under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cannot be invoked once such status is lost. In this, the apex court has agreed with the Andhra Pradesh High Court that had dismissed a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on the ground that the complainant had embraced Christianity and, therefore, could not invoke that particular law. This position is consistent with legal precedent. The court has emphasised that the bar under the 1950 Order is categorical and admits no exception. It has further clarified that reconversion claims require stringent proof, including community acceptance and demonstrable adherence to customs. Such reasoning reinforces the principle that eligibility for constitutional safeguards must be determined as per legal frameworks and should reflect a fidelity to the letter of the law.

However, caste and its attendant discriminations are complex, stubborn realities. They have the capacity to transcend religious boundaries, thereby complicating the legal position. Evidence from social reality suggests that conversion rarely erases caste identity or its associated disadvantages. Dalits who have converted to Christianity and Islam often continue to experience social exclusion even within their adopted faith communities, as has been borne out by several studies and commissions. The Justice Ranganath Misra Commission had recognised this reality and recommended extending SC status to Dalit converts: the recommendation was, however, rejected. The ongoing deliberations of the K.G. Balakrishnan Commission reflect the continuing uncertainty regarding this. The argument that conversion creates a new social identity overlooks the enduring historical burden of caste discrimination. At the same time, concerns about dilution of limited quotas and intensified competition among beneficiaries remain politically and administratively significant. Constitutional protections and legal interpretations must recognise lived realities while preserving fairness within affirmative action. The challenge lies in reconciling legal clarity with social complexity. The issue, therefore, involves balancing historical injustice, constitutional rights, and practical concerns about quotas.