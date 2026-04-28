White House to review Trump security after shooting scare at journalists’ dinner, spotlight on line of succession

The White House will review security arrangements for President Donald Trump after the foiled shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, with fresh attention also turning to the US presidential line of succession.

A top White House official has convened a meeting of the US Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security later this week following the incident at the Washington Hilton hotel on Saturday, where the journalists’ dinner was being held.

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Several senior officials in the line of succession were present at the event, prompting renewed scrutiny of continuity-of-government protocols.

White House chief of staff Susan Wiles has called a meeting with Secret Service and DHS leadership to discuss existing procedures as Trump is scheduled to attend multiple public events ahead of the 250th anniversary of American Independence on July 4.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said officials had discussed having a designated survivor and the line of succession before the dinner.

"But there were several members of the Cabinet in the line of succession who did not attend for various personal reasons. So designating one survivor was not necessary as we have several members who were not there already," Leavitt said.

She added that the meeting convened by Wiles would include a "conversation" on whether Trump and Vice President JD Vance should appear together at the same public events.

Besides Trump, Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth — all of whom are in the line of succession — attended the dinner.

"I think the Secret Service needs to reconsider having both the president and vice president together at something like that,” Republican Congressman Michael McCaul told CNN.

"That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the US government. After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these," Senator John Fetterman said in a post on X.

Leavitt also addressed Trump’s plans regarding the rescheduled WHCA dinner.

"I can assure the president intends to attend the event as he has told all of you publicly," Leavitt said on the President’s call for rescheduling the WHCA dinner within the next 30 days.

"I don’t want to rule in or out the vice president’s attendance, but certainly that’s a conversation that will take place," Leavitt said.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, the president pro-tempore of the Senate and third in the line of succession after Vance and Johnson, did not attend the dinner.

"The Secret Service does not detail their procedures or operations to the public for obvious reasons, because you have crazy people who try to hijack them and get around them," Leavitt said.

"So these conversations will be taking place in private, but if adjustments need to be made to protect the president, they will be made," she said.

Grassley and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin were later briefed by US Secret Service Director Sean Curran on security protocols and law enforcement matters linked to the event.

Under the US Constitution and the Presidential Succession Act of 1947, the order of succession begins with the vice president, followed by the Speaker of the House, president pro-tempore of the Senate, and cabinet secretaries starting with the secretary of state.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins served as the designated survivor during Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address on February 24-25 and remained at a secure, undisclosed location to ensure continuity of government.