K-Pop fans throng HYBE India’s pop-up park in Mumbai, participate in audition booth

The growing popularity of K-Pop in India came alive in Mumbai as HYBE INDIA hosted its first-ever pop-up park at Inorbit Mall, Malad on May 9 and 10, bringing together hundreds of fans to celebrate Korean music, dance and culture.

The two-day event featured a K-Pop DJ party, random dance sessions and live performances by artistes Shriya Rao and Kayan. Fans danced to songs by popular Korean groups while taking part in activities such as carpool karaoke, photobooths, makeup stations and fan walls.

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A major highlight of the event was the HYBE INDIA audition booth, where aspiring performers interacted with casting directors. The auditions are part of a 15-city global tour open to female participants born between 2005 and 2011 in categories including singing, dancing and rap.

Fans attending the event described it as an emotional and memorable experience. Many said K-Pop had witnessed significant growth in India in recent years and events like these provided fans with a platform to express themselves freely.

A fan account of BTS shared a reel showing fans chanting the band’s name at the event.