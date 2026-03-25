Haze persists: Editorial on EC’s delayed publication of Bengal voter list

The publication of the first supplementary list of eligible voters in Bengal by the Election Commission of India that took place inexplicably late on Monday night should have cleared the prevailing air of uncertainty regarding the electoral fate of a sizeable constituency of electors. Ironically, it has done the very opposite. Till Tuesday evening, there has been a noticeable lack of clarity in the public domain regarding this sensitive issue, leading to feverish speculations and questions. For instance, why was such an important document uploaded on the designated websites at such a late hour? A source in the poll panel blamed “unavoidable circumstances”: could the lack of adequate preparation and coordination be the likely reason? The West Bengal chief minister seized the opportunity and criticised the EC for the harassment caused to those under adjudication. In fact, deaths of at least two voters who were under adjudication have already been reported from Murshidabad on account of anxiety. Worse, the outcome of the scrutiny remains unclear. It is being estimated that around 29 lakh cases from 60.06 lakh cases under adjudication have been decided upon. But the outcome of the assessment remained hazy for long hours, adding to collective vexation. The EC, a senior poll panel official has argued, has nothing to do with the process of inclusion or exclusion. But the authorities cannot wash their hands of the

insensitivity and the inconvenience that they have subjected citizens to. This speaks of arrogance, even unaccountability. Those who are found to be ineligible have the right to appeal to tribunals that would be set up by the Calcutta High Court. But would they be able to vote in the election that is imminent?

The SIR process in Bengal has been mired in controversy from the very beginning. So much so that it has required judicial intervention and direction. A routine exercise turning into an instrument of public intimidation and unease is a matter of grave concern. Worse, the EC has failed to dispel doubts about the SIR being exclusionary — targeted — in nature. This has resulted in not only speculation about the political intent behind the endeavour but also dented the EC’s image in the public eye. Murmurs of key institutions in Indian democracy being partisan must be

addressed — or should that read redressed? Voters and the powers that be are running out of time.