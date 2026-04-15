Deep roots: Editorial on Rajasthan High Court's directive to fight Khap Panchayat diktats

The Rajasthan High Court has directed the state government to frame a policy and standard operating procedure to address complaints of social boycott and coercive diktats issued by khap panchayats while declaring such directives to be legally invalid and unconstitutional. The order, which also calls for nodal officers, supervised investigations and consideration of a law similar to Maharashtra’s anti-boycott statute, acknowledges the systemic nature of the discriminatory practices propagated by khap panchayats. The court’s intervention reflects long-standing con­cern about extra-judicial authorities that un­dermine individual rights. Practices that isolate families and impose collective punishment, directly violate constitutional guarantees of equality, liberty and dignity. The Supreme Court has repeatedly criticised khap panchayats, declaring that community approval cannot override the choices of consenting adults. This concern is not without reason as khaps have often imposed restrictions rooted in caste hierarchies, misogynistic norms and communal boundaries. Their decrees on marriage, mobility and personal behaviour reinforce social exclusion and patriarchal control. Judicial intervention is therefore justified as a defence of constitutional governance against extra-legal authority that erodes the rule of law.

Yet the complete dismantling of khap pan­cha­yats may be difficult and, at times, counterproductive. Khaps derive legitimacy from long-standing social bonds and dense community networks that formal governance mechanisms often struggle to reach. Evidence of progressive evolution complicates a uniformly negative assessment of khaps. Some khaps, for instance, have campaigned ag­ainst female foeticide and supported inter-caste marriages under limited conditions. More recently, in Haryana, they backed the women wrestlers protesting against sexual harassment by mobilising women-led mahapanchayats. These interventions remain uneven, yet they suggest that transformation from within is not impossible. Khaps retain the ability to mobilise communities rapidly, mediate disputes and influence behaviour at the grassroots. Their reach can assist in last-mile welfare delivery and social reform where State institutions face trust deficits. Reform should thus emphasise a calibrated engagement that combines accountability with incentives for progressive leadership. Curtailing coercive authority while encouraging democratic norms within socially embedded institutions may offer a more sustainable path than attempts at outright elimination.