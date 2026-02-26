Dead alliance

Every year, NATO, the world’s most powerful alliance for the past 77 years, holds a conference in Munich to examine its state of health.

The one just past was really a wake but it played out like the immortal ‘Dead Parrot’ sketch from Monty Python, in which a customer (John Cleese) enters a pet shop with a cage containing a dead parrot (a Norwegian Blue) and says: “This parrot is definitely deceased, and when I purchased it not half an hour ago you assured me that it’s total lack of movement was due to it being tired and shagged out following a long squawk.”

Shopkeeper: “Well he’s...he’s, ah...probably pining for the fjords.”

Cleese: “He’s not pining. He’s passed on...He’s a stiff. This parrot is no more. If you hadn’t nailed him to the perch, he’d be pushing up the daisies. THIS IS AN EX-PARROT!!!”

And so too with NATO, though it is still nailed to its perch.

The psychodrama raging beneath the surface at the Munich conference was an argument among the European members of NATO about whether the United States of America could still be trusted. Some insisted that the old alliance could survive. More thought that it will have to be NATO 2.0 or no alliance at all.

Observers from the US De­mocratic Party promised the conference that Donald Trump will be gone in three years and the old American security guarantees will be revived. “I think the Eu­ropeans sighed with relief because it was saying that Europe is important, that Europe and America are very intertwined and good allies,” said Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s chief diplomat.

But most European Union leaders have lost faith. The German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, said bluntly that “The United States’s claim to leadership has been challenged and possibly lost.” Echoing the Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney, he said that the “rules-based world order no longer exists”, and that “a deep divide has opened between Europe and the United States.”

Starting with the anti-European tirade of the US vice-president, J.D. Vance, at last year’s Munich conference, we have had US air strikes on Iran and five other countries, the subjugation of Venezuela, the US’s complicity in the genocide in Gaza and, above all, Trump’s threats to invade Greenland, which is part of the kingdom of Denmark, a NATO member. Curiously, Greenland was what tore it. Most NATO leaders now understand that Trump’s America is at best an unreliable ally and sometimes openly hostile. Nor are they confident that the US will remain a country where governments change hands democratically, so they have to plan for the worst.

It’s not really a huge crisis. The existing NATO is an ideal template for a successor alliance that includes most or all existing members except the US. If Canada dared to stay in, it wouldn’t even have to change the name. The new alliance would still have ample numbers to deter any Russian attack.

Filling the gaps that remain when American troops leave Europe would take some years, but the risk is really quite small. Russian military resources are too heavily committed to conquering Ukraine at the moment to embark on a war with all of Western and Central Europe.

The one real uncertainty is nuclear deterrence. Britain and France both have their own nuclear weapons, but Germany, the richest and most populous EU country, has none. There would also be huge pressure in Poland to get its own nukes if the US nuclear guarantee is void: Poles don’t trust Russia, for good historical reasons, and they are very exposed.

That’s why it was good news, in the context, when Merz revealed at the conference that he is in “confidential talks” with the French president on creating a joint European nuclear deterrent. In terms of nuclear proliferation, that would be the least harmful outcome.

As for NATO 1.0, it is dead, although it may persist as a polite fiction for some time. It has “kicked the bucket, shuffled off the mortal coil, rung down the curtain and joined the choir invisible.” But its soul goes marching on.

Gwynne Dyer’s new book is Intervention Earth