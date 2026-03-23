Letters to the editor: Bank of England wildlife banknotes debate over history

Safe pick

Sir — The Bank of England’s proposal to replace historical figures with wildlife on banknotes invites careful thought. One understands the logic. Historical figures are inconvenient. Winston Churchill, for instance, cannot simply remain the bulldog of wartime myths; he must also answer uncomfortable questions about Empire. Animals, on the other hand, are refreshingly well-behaved. A badger has never presided over a famine and a kingfisher has never delivered a controversial speech. What this really means is that Britain has found the perfect solution to the problems of history: removing them altogether.

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Chitra Ghosh, Calcutta

Just a sham

Sir — North Korea’s parliamentary election under Kim Jong-un shows a near total approval for the leader. Official figures cite 99.93% support with almost full turnout. Each constituency offers a single pre-approved candidate and voters may only accept or reject. This structure prevents meaningful comparison between alternatives. The result reflects a set up rather than genuine competition. The impressive figures mean little in the absence of independent verification.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta

Sir — The Korean Central News Agency highlights that 0.07% of voters rejected candidates in the recent election. This is presented as evidence of limited dissent. However, no Opposition candidates were on the ballot. A rejection vote does not create an alternative government or policy choice. It simply records disapproval within a controlled framework. This distinction matters for those who may assume that any recorded dissent indicates pluralism or genuine political contest.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

Sir — The reported turnout of 99.99% in North Korean elections invites scrutiny. Such participation is unusual in open systems where abstention is common. Official explanations refer to citizens abroad or at sea. However, without independent monitoring, turnout figures alone cannot confirm engagement. The conditions under which people vote are crucial. Information about ballot secrecy and freedom to abstain would provide a clearer picture of what participation actually means in this context.

A.K. Sen,

Nadia

Sir — North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly consists of 687 representatives elected under a single candidate system. These members are drawn from various social groups, yet their selection follows central approval. The assembly operates within a political structure led by Kim Jong-un, whose authority has been strengthened through constitutional changes. This arrangement limits independent debate. Elections in such a framework serve more as formal procedures than as mechanisms for testing public preferences.

Ireima Imsong,

Imphal, Manipur

Sir — Comparisons between North Korea’s election system and democratic processes elsewhere can be misleading. In most countries, voters choose between competing candidates and parties. In North Korea, the ballot offers only one approved option. The outcome is therefore predictable. Reporting should clearly explain these structural differences. This helps

readers understand that similar terms, such as election or turnout, may describe very different realities depending on the political context.

Sayantan Basu,

Calcutta

Sir — The slight decline in reported support for Kim Jong-un from 99.99% in 2019 to 99.93% has garnered attention. Some commentaries suggest that this indicates rising dissent. A more cautious reading is required. Minor variations in such figures may reflect presentation choices rather than measurable change in public opinion. Without independent data, it is difficult to draw firm conclusions. Readers should

avoid overinterpreting small shifts within a tightly controlled electoral system.

Ishika Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Humour matters

Sir — The death of Carlos Ray 'Chuck' Norris marks the end of a remarkable public persona who straddled cinema and internet culture. His martial arts career and television presence established his career, later amplified by humour online. ‘Chuck Norris Facts’ reflected exaggeration, yet they also showed how audiences engage with celebrity figures. This case illustrates how modern fame extends beyond films into digital folklore.

Annesha Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — Chuck Norris became a unique figure because his image moved from action roles into widespread internet humour. The jokes about his strength were clearly fictional, yet they persisted for decades. His role in Walker, Texas Ranger reinforced this perception of humour coexisting with strength. The continued popularity of these jokes shows how media exposure and audience participation together create long lasting cultural symbols that outlive the original performances.

Prerona Roy,

Calcutta