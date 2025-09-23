Zubeen Garg to get hometown memorial in Jorhat as Assam prepares for state funeral

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that a memorial would be built for singer-composer Zubeen Garg in his hometown Jorhat, even as the government prepares to conduct a post-mortem on Tuesday morning.

The 52-year-old singer died suddenly in Singapore on Friday, plunging Assam into mourning for the fourth consecutive day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparations are underway for his last rites at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, where thousands of fans have already begun gathering. The singer’s cremation is to take place on Tuesday. Since Sunday, his mortal remains have been kept at Sarusajai stadium for public homage. Similar scenes are expected at Sonapur, where elaborate security and logistical arrangements are being made.

Sarma said the decision to construct a memorial in Jorhat, around 310km from Guwahati, was taken following massive public demand. He also confirmed that the post-mortem would be carried out at 7.30am at Guwahati Medical College Hospital by a team including doctors from AIIMS, to address suspicions and multiple FIRs filed across the state alleging foul play in the singer’s death.

“Fans and admirers wanted clarity, and the government respects that sentiment. We have asked the CID to handle all cases related to his death. Anyone with credible information should share it directly with them,” the chief minister said. He urged people not to spread rumours on social media.

Jorhat witnessed massive protests since Sunday evening, with residents blocking NH37 at both entry points to the town. Local roads to Golaghat and Titabor have also been obstructed, leading to traffic being diverted via Tezpur and Dibrugarh. Protesters have demanded that Zubeen’s body be brought to Jorhat so residents can pay their last respects to their “beloved son”.

Though the government has announced a second memorial in Jorhat, along with conducting rituals in his hometown, the assurances have not pacified agitated fans. For them, the singer’s symbolic presence in Jorhat was as significant as his long career based in Guwahati and Mumbai, where he rose to fame in the 1990s with his distinctive voice, socially conscious lyrics and chartbusters.

Last journey

The government has barred vehicular traffic on the NH27 stretch from Sarusajai to Sonapur, a 12km route, to allow people to walk alongside the funeral procession. “The entire journey will be recorded so that mischief-makers cannot create confusion. Those found attempting unrest will face strict action,”

Sarma warned.

Security forces have been instructed to ensure order. Dry days have been declared across Assam for two days, with neighbouring Meghalaya extending the restriction in Jorabat. Educational institutions across the state will remain shut on Tuesday, while all government offices in Kamrup (Metro) district will close to mark respect.

Zubeen will be accorded a full state funeral. On Monday, a representative of the King of Bhutan visited Sarusajai to pay respects, underlining the musician’s international influence. “Zubeen was a messenger of unity. His music touched countless lives in India and abroad. The presence of Bhutan’s representative reflects his global reach. He was truly a phenomenon, gone too soon,” Sarma said.

The government also decided to video-record the funeral procession and restrict public entry points to avoid overcrowding. The chief minister said those attempting to enforce unlawful shutdowns or bandhs after Wednesday afternoon would face consequences. “Those who created trouble over the past two days have been identified. Action will follow after the cremation,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Monday wrote to Jawed Ashraf, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, requesting “immediate diplomatic intervention regarding the suspicious death of Zubeen Garg, a resident of Guwahati, Assam, India in Singapore, which has raised serious concerns about potential criminal conspiracy and demands comprehensive investigation at multiple levels”.

Zubeen, who had battled health issues in recent years, reportedly died while swimming in Singapore. The CID has been directed to coordinate with Singapore authorities, though no official statement has yet been made about any parallel investigation abroad.