Assam electoral roll revision flags 4.79 lakh deceased voters, revised count at 2.52 cr

The ongoing special revision (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam has pegged the total voter count at 2,52,02,775, with nearly 4.79 lakh names of deceased voters identified for deletion.

The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), Assam, on Saturday released findings following the house-to-house verification carried out between November 22 and December 20.

After the exclusion of 93,021 doubtful voters — individuals whose citizenship is under scrutiny — the revised number of electors stands at 2,51,09,754. The verification exercise covered 61,03,103 households statewide.

Key findings from the summary include:

4,78,992 deceased voters identified for deletion

5,23,680 voters found to have shifted from registered locations

53,619 multiple/similar entries flagged for correction

The next phase of the revision — the claims and objections window — has begun and will continue till January 22, followed by special campaigns on January 3–4 and January 10–11. The final electoral roll will be published on February 10.

The SR, ordered by the Election Commission on November 17, precedes the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The qualifying date for inclusion is January 1, 2026. Unlike a special intensive revision (SIR), the current exercise falls between the annual special summary revision and the SIR that will be undertaken after the completion of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process.

The CEO’s office described the ongoing SR as a “meticulous administrative effort focused on enhancing the integrity of the electoral roll”. It aims to facilitate new enrolments, correct clerical errors, remove ineligible or deceased names and eliminate duplicate or multiple entries — where one voter is registered in more than one constituency.

The voter count during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was 2,45,06,236, indicating a significant update post-verification.

On November 18, CEO Anurag Goel had said the SR would not affect existing eligible voters, including those displaced by evictions, who could apply from their new locations. He reiterated that this is not an SIR and assured that no voter would be disenfranchised due to ongoing changes.

When contacted for comment on Saturday, the CEO’s office declined to comment on the finidings, stating that an official media conference will be held on December 30.

The CEO’s statement said the scale of the operation involved a massive administrative machinery and that political parties actively monitored and assisted the SR process through their booth-level agents.

With Assam’s electoral roll long under scrutiny due to issues surrounding illegal immigration and NRC, the current SR had been launched as a crucial step toward an error-free voter database ahead of the 2026 elections.