Ziro marks Bihu with green drive: 1,000 cherry blossom saplings planted

A union of tourism stakeholders in Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro district marked Bohag Bihu by carrying out a mass cherry blossom plantation drive on Wednesday to promote conservation, tourism and community participation.

Bohag or Rongali Bihu is celebrated by the Assamese community in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh. Bihu is also an official holiday in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary, Ziro Tourism Organisation (ZTO), Koj Mama, said altogether 1,000 cherry blossom saplings were planted simultaneously at the Siikhe and Seeh lakes in picturesque Ziro with the objective of “enhancing the scenic beauty of the surroundings, promoting eco-tourism, and preserving the natural green charm of the lakes”.

The ZTO is a union of tourism stakeholders in the district.

These plantation sites hold special significance as they were featured in the 2022 Bollywood film Bhediya, further boosting their appeal as tourist destinations.

The plantation drive is expected to be one of the largest and record-breaking initiatives in Ziro conducted within a single day, the ZTO said, adding the initiative seeks to strengthen environmental sustainability by improving biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance in the region.

Apart from Ziro, Temi Tea Garden in South Sikkim, Shillong in Meghalaya, Moao in Manipur and Pfutsero in Nagaland are some of the popular sites that witnesses cherry blossoms in the Northeast. They not only add to the beauty of the place but also attract tourists. The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival held in mid-November witnessed maasive footfall.

The ZTO carried out the plantation drive in collaboration with the Siikhe Multipurpose Co-operative Society and Seeh Multipurpose Co-operative Society. The saplings were sponsored by Lempia Ude Homestay.

Volunteers from different walks of life joined hands in the plantation drive, including representatives from the Better Ziro Initiative (BEZI), Meha Pelo, Ziro Hapoli Tempo Association, tourists from Assam, among others.

The initiative also received valuable support from the commandant, ITBP Ziro, Myodi Yasi Homestay, Ziro Putu Homestay, Leyu Homestay and Banu Homestay, significantly strengthening the ZTO initiative, the statement said.