Manipur conflict anniversary sees Meitei, Kuki-Zo protests across India, peace call

Both Meitei and Kuki-Zo organisations on Sunday marked the third anniversary of the ongoing conflict between the two communities by holding peaceful protests within and outside Manipur to “draw” the attention of the nation towards their plight while calling for lasting peace, justice and fixing accountability for the unrest.

In Manipur, the Meitei-based Cooordinatiing Committee on Manipur Integrity observed the day by hosting a people’s convention in Imphal calling for accountability, justice and resettlement of the displaced. The Federation of Civil Society Organisations, in a separate observance in Imphal, flagged the need for restoring peace, rebuilding trust and rehabilitating the displaced.

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A massive peace rally was taken out in Meitei-majority Bishnupur district, seeking justice for the victims, safeguarding Manipur’s territorial integrity, implementation of the NRC and rehabilitation of the internally displaced persons (IDPs). On April 7, two children died in a bomb blast in Bishnupur.

Both communities also held separate protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to mark the day, focusing on restoring peace at the earliest.

According to official records, the conflict which erupted on May 3, 2023, has claimed at least 217 lives till March 30, 2026, and left 58,821 displaced.

What has left most worried is that the unrest is slowly spreading to Naga-majority areas. At least five persons from the Naga and Kuki-Zo communities were killed in Ukhrul district last month.

Meitei, youth and civil society outfits from Manipur, Assam and Tripura, held a protest rally at the Jantar Mantra between 3pm to 5pm. The Manipur Students’ Association Delhi, Manipur Innovative Youth Organisation Delhi, United Kakching Students, TMP Manipur, Ningols United Progressive Initiative, Liklam Ngakpa, No. 7, Meitei Heritage Society, Delhi Manipuri Society, World Meetei Council, Assam Tripura Meetei Apunba Loop Delhi, and Delhi Meetei Co-Ordinating Committee, were among the organisers.

Participants, including children, were seen displaying placards. Some of the placards read: “Indian Govt: Be the solution, not the problem”; “We stand for United Manipur”; Stop SoO with Kuki militants”; “Manipur deserves peace, not divide and rule” and “Let’s breed peace not violence”.

Dr Seram Rojesh, convener, Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC), said: “The first perpetrators who attacked Meitei villages at Torbung on May 3, 2023, were openly seen carrying AK-47 rifles and militant uniforms. They were Kuki militants protected under the suspension of operation (SoO) agreement. Even after three years, neither have they been arrested nor has the NIA filed charges against them. Instead, these same militants continue to attack Meitei civilians while government forces continue to shield and protect them....”

Meitei groups blame the SoO militant groups for the ongoing unrest. However, the Centre is in talks with the Kuki-Zo militants under the SoO. The last round of talks was held in Delhi on Friday.

The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Delhi & NCR, staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar between 10am and noon.

“Even after three years, the pain of displacement, violence, and uncertainty persists.... Through the peaceful democratic protest, we seek to draw urgent national attention to continuing humanitarian concerns...,” the KSO said in a statement.

Protesters, mostly in black, displayed placards that read “Never forget three years of injustice”; “Stop normalising our sufferings”; “No justice, no peace”; “children need futures, not relief camps” and “200+ deaths, Do you even care?”.

The KSO Delhi & NCR also submitted a joint memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with three other student organisations “representing the aspirations and concerns of the indigenous hill tribes of Manipur” on the third anniversary of the conflict.

They sought Modi’s intervention in expediting tripartite dialogue with the Kuki-Zo militant groups under the SoO framework to address their demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union territory with a legislature.

In Kuki-Zo majority Kangpokpi district, the day was observed as “Separation Day”. Thousands gathered at the Martyrs’ Cemetery at Phaijang to remember those killed in the unrest.

Blast near airport

Suspected militants triggered a bomb explosion in Imphal West district near the Imphal airport at 11.50am on Sunday, officials said. No casualty was reported. Banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) claimed responsibility for the blast.

Additional reporting by PTI