Six people stranded on Siang river island in Arunachal Pradesh rescued

Six people, stranded on an island in the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh, were rescued on Wednesday, police said.

They had gone to collect stink bugs from the island in East Siang district using a country boat and due to inclement weather, they could not return, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayup Boko told PTI.

The Mebo police station received information about them around 8.30 pm, he said.

A rescue team, comprising police and disaster response force personnel, was formed and it reached the site around 10.30 pm but due to darkness and heavy rain, they postponed the rescue operation.

The team rescued the stranded persons on Wednesday morning. They were identified as Opang Tamuk (41), Punchung Rai (19), Rajen Narzari (19), Sompa Marpeche (19), Santosh Chetry (21) and Vijay Tamang (17), the DSP said.

