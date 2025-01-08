MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 January 2025

Six people stranded on Siang river island in Arunachal Pradesh rescued

They had gone to collect stink bugs from the island in East Siang district using a country boat and due to inclement weather, they could not return

PTI Published 08.01.25, 09:31 PM
Siang river

Siang river Shutterstock

Six people, stranded on an island in the Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh, were rescued on Wednesday, police said.

They had gone to collect stink bugs from the island in East Siang district using a country boat and due to inclement weather, they could not return, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayup Boko told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mebo police station received information about them around 8.30 pm, he said.

Also Read

A rescue team, comprising police and disaster response force personnel, was formed and it reached the site around 10.30 pm but due to darkness and heavy rain, they postponed the rescue operation.

The team rescued the stranded persons on Wednesday morning. They were identified as Opang Tamuk (41), Punchung Rai (19), Rajen Narzari (19), Sompa Marpeche (19), Santosh Chetry (21) and Vijay Tamang (17), the DSP said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Arunachal Pradesh Tourists
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Country afraid of humour? Satish Acharya, Manjul told their cartoons violate India’s laws

The satirists get notices from X saying police claim their takes on politics violate India’s information-technology laws; both say they are not afraid to exercise their right of expression
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference at AICC HQ, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

Govt's own incompetence in spending its funds is responsible for wider economic gloom

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT