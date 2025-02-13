President's Rule imposed in Manipur days after chief minister Biren Singh's resignation

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday, four days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his position.

The assembly has also been put under suspended animation.

Announcing the proclamation of the central rule, a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said President Droupadi Murmu is of the opinion that "a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I – assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State," the notification said.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, in which more than 200 people have lost their lives.

The state was previously under the rule of a BJP-led government. In November 2024, the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew support to the Biren Singh government. Singh resigned on February 9, after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda.

The Congress on Thursday said Article 174 that stipulates in the state cannot be more than a six month gap between two assembly sessions has been "violated" in Manipur and alleged that this is a "deliberate contempt of the Constitution".

