1971 war Army battalion deployed in Tripura amid unrest in Bangladesh: CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said an Army battalion that had fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war has been deployed in the northeastern state amidst rising unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Speaking at a programme of the BJP’s legal cell, Saha said, "I am sending reports on the ground reality in the wake of happenings in Bangladesh and its possible impact to Delhi. The same battalion of the Indian Army that had imparted training to Mukti Bahini and participated in the 1971 war is now in the state." During the 1971 war, Indian Army Mountain Divisions, particularly the 20 Mountain Division (XXXIII Corps) and elements of the 8th, 6th and 4th Mountain Divisions, had played crucial roles in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

ADVERTISEMENT

Saha said, "People are saying there is no Army along the international border. Nowadays, physical presence is not required to fight a battle. One click is enough to destroy the enemies, as demonstrated during ‘Operation Sindoor’." He alleged that Pakistan was responsible for fueling unrest in Bangladesh.

"It was expected that fundamentalists would become active after elected Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee her country. Thousands of fundamentalists, criminals and thieves walked out of Bangladesh jails while police and Army remained silent. The appointment of Muhammad Yunus as Bangladesh's chief advisor was preplanned by forces detrimental to India’s rise," he said.

"We are happy that our country is in the safe hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is leading us from the front", he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.