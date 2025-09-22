On last ride, barriers melt: Zubeen’s mortal remains return to Assam; funeral on Tuesday

A massive, diverse crowd gathered across Guwahati to pay tribute to singer-composer Zubeen Garg on his last journey on Sunday.

The "human tsunami" reflected Zubeen's own words in Assamese which roughly translate to: “I have no caste, creed, community, religion or God. I am free.”

The ambulance carrying his mortal remains took nearly seven hours to traverse the usual one-hour, 30-km journey from Guwahati airport to his Kahilipara residence, with mourners lining roads and following the vehicle under hot and humid conditions to catch a glimpse of their favourite "Zubeen Da".

Zubeen had passed away in Singapore on Friday in a swimming mishap. His body was flown to Delhi on Saturday night before reaching Guwahati airport early on Sunday, greeted by fans who had been waiting all night.

At Kahilipara, his family bade farewell to the cultural icon who considered Assam and its people his extended family and often spoke for them when others remained silent.

From Kahilipara, his mortal remains were taken to Sarusajai Stadium for the shraddhanjali arranged by the state government. The ceremony began with a brief speech by his grieving wife, Garima Garg, who thanked the people for their overwhelming love.

People mourn and take pictures as the mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg are taken to his residence from Guwahati airport, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.

Sources said over seven lakh people from across the state came to pay their respects.

The Assam cabinet on Sunday evening announced Zubeen’s funeral would be held on September 23 along National Highway 37 at Sonapur. A memorial will also be constructed on a 10-bigha plot following consultations with his family, the Assam Sahitya Sabha and the All Assam Students’ Union.

There had been demands for the last rites and memorial in his hometown Jorhat, leaving local fans disappointed.

Tributes poured in across Assam, with condolence meetings and prayers playing his popular songs, particularly Mayabini. Fans were seen riding bikes with his portrait or speakers blasting his music.

Assam observed a spontaneous bandh for the second consecutive day on Sunday as a mark of respect to Zubeen.

Rajiv Phukan, a noted quizzard from Jorhat, said: “The human tsunami today proves Zubeen Garg’s intimate connect with people from all strata of society and faith... Most of his fans are yet to accept his untimely death, such was his impact. We lost a gem.”

Filmmaker Kenny Basumatary recalled Zubeen’s influence on music and Assamese cinema, highlighting Mission China, the film which he produced, acted in and promoted, helping rejuvenate the local film industry.

“To us, Zubeen Da will forever be a legend. Giant. Icon. Immortal,” Basumatary said — a sentiment that echoed across Assam on Sunday.