NIT Silchar assistant professor arrested for alleged molestation of female student

Students launched a protest, demanding immediate action against the assistant professor who has been teaching in the institute since 2018, and termination of his services

PTI Published 22.03.25, 10:47 AM
National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar Wikipedia

An assistant professor of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar has been arrested for allegedly molesting a female student in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Saturday.

The student registered a complaint with the institute on Thursday, alleging that the professor called her to his chamber after class on the pretext of discussing her marks and asked her to lock the door.

The professor was accused of "molesting the student and sexually harassing her", a senior officer said.

The assistant professor was taken into custody, and after extensive questioning at the Ghungoor Police Outpost, he was arrested and transferred to the Silchar Sadar Police Station on Friday evening, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said.

“The matter was immediately referred to the internal complaints committee of the institute to enquire into it. The chamber where the alleged incident occurred has been sealed,” a spokesperson of the institute said.

Students launched a protest, demanding immediate action against the assistant professor who has been teaching in the institute since 2018, and termination of his services.

The institute suspended the accused with immediate effect and the police recorded the statement of the student and registered a case.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

