TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, BRS ex-MLA Rohith Reddy among 11 detained in Moinabad farmhouse drug bust

A party at a farmhouse in Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad led to the detention of 11 people, including TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh Putta Mahesh Kumar and BRS former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, during an alleged drug bust.

Officials said the raid was carried out on Saturday night by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force along with local police teams.

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Acting on specific information, officers reached the farmhouse owned by Rohith Reddy in Moinabad, where a group of people had gathered for a party.

According to the police, the gathering involved the consumption of alcohol and suspected narcotic and psychotropic substances.

Mahesh Kumar, Rohith Reddy and four others had tested positive for alleged drugs consumption during the initial screening, officials said.

During the operation, a businessman present at the party allegedly fired three rounds into the air with a revolver and later fired one round in the direction of the police team.

Based on preliminary findings, officials said the man may have opened fire while under the influence of drugs. Police seized a .32 calibre revolver along with live and empty cartridges from the spot.

Eleven people present at the party were tested using Urine Drug Testing Kits. Five of them, including Rohith Reddy, tested positive for drug consumption, while Mahesh Kumar initially tested negative.

During the search, police recovered 0.26 grams of cocaine from one of the accused. Large quantities of liquor were also seized from the farmhouse.

A case has been registered under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Arms Act, the Telangana State Excise Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As part of further procedures, those detained were taken to a government hospital for blood tests.

"The MP initially tested negative for drug consumption, but he tested positive in the blood test," EAGLE Force Superintendent of Police R Giridhar told reporters.

Police said the team had surrounded the farmhouse before detaining 11 people, including a woman, who were present at the party.

Three individuals, including Rohith Reddy and the businessman who allegedly fired the gun, were taken into custody as they face charges under the Arms Act along with drug consumption charges, officials said.

Mahesh Kumar and seven others were later granted station bail and released on Sunday evening after being served notices.

Investigators said preliminary questioning revealed that some of those present had allegedly used drugs at the farmhouse, while others had consumed them earlier in Goa.

The seized narcotic substance has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis. Officials said further investigation is underway to trace the source of the drug.

Police added that the party, organised by Rohith Reddy, was attended by a group of realtors, businessmen and politicians. Rohith Reddy had earlier been in the spotlight in October 2022 after he filed a complaint alleging attempts to poach BRS MLAs.

The complaint led to the arrest of three people at the time.