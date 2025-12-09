Nagaland University develops pineapple peel vinegar as low-cost sustainable alternative

Nagaland University researchers have developed high-quality vinegar from pineapple peels, an innovative step toward sustainablen and value-added processing of agricultural byproduct.

“Nagaland University researchers have shown how pineapple processing waste can be converted into value-added products. Their work guides practical, sustainable methods that can support rural livelihoods while reducing the environmental burden of fruit waste,” an official statement said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cutting-edge finding demonstrates the potential to replace the highly expensive apple-based vinegar.

The findings were published in the European Journal of Nutrition and Food Safety, a peer-reviewed, open-access journal that publishes research on human nutrition and food safety.

The paper was co-authored by Dr. Sentinaro Walling, Prof. Akali Sema, Prof. C.S Maiti, Dr. Animesh Sarkar, Prof. S.P Kanaujia and Ms. Alemla Imchen from Department of Horticulture, Nagaland University.