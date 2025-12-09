MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 December 2025

Nagaland University develops pineapple peel vinegar as low-cost sustainable alternative

Researchers highlight a method to convert fruit waste into high-quality vinegar that supports rural livelihoods and reduces environmental impact while offering a cheaper substitute to apple cider

Umanand Jaiswal Published 09.12.25, 07:51 AM
Nagaland University

Nagaland University File picture

Nagaland University researchers have developed high-quality vinegar from pineapple peels, an innovative step toward sustainablen and value-added processing of agricultural byproduct.

“Nagaland University researchers have shown how pineapple processing waste can be converted into value-added products. Their work guides practical, sustainable methods that can support rural livelihoods while reducing the environmental burden of fruit waste,” an official statement said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cutting-edge finding demonstrates the potential to replace the highly expensive apple-based vinegar.

The findings were published in the European Journal of Nutrition and Food Safety, a peer-reviewed, open-access journal that publishes research on human nutrition and food safety.

The paper was co-authored by Dr. Sentinaro Walling, Prof. Akali Sema, Prof. C.S Maiti, Dr. Animesh Sarkar, Prof. S.P Kanaujia and Ms. Alemla Imchen from Department of Horticulture, Nagaland University.

RELATED TOPICS

Nagaland University
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Social media link to ADHD in kids: Study finds decline in ability to concentrate

Their study, based on tracking over 8,300 children, has found that sustained above-average use of platforms such as Instagram, Facebook or Snapchat, among others, appeared to lead to symptoms of inattentio
IndiGo staff tag stranded luggage of passengers at Delhi airport on Monday.
Quote left Quote right

We're conducting inquiry. Strict action will be taken, which will set an example

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT