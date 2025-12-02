Nagaland student body expresses outrage as Franklin Graham visa denial sparks resentment in Nagaland

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has voiced strong disappointment over the denial of a visa to American evangelist and missionary Franklin Graham, who was scheduled to attend an event organised by the Kohima Baptist Pastors’ Fellowship on November 30.

In a statement on Monday, the NSF said the refusal had “deeply hurt the sentiments of the Naga people” and generated “widespread resentment”. The federation also questioned what it termed the Centre’s contradictory approach.

“Equally disturbing is the troubling inconsistency of the Government of India. While the GoI has chosen to relax the Protected Area Permit (PAP) requirements for foreign visitors attending the Hornbill Festival, it has simultaneously denied visa to Franklin Graham. This contradictory approach reflects a selective and discriminatory policy mindset,” the NSF stated.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio had written to Union home minister Amit Shah on November 28, urging clearance of PAPs for foreign delegates for the 10-day Hornbill Festival, which began on Monday. The state government announced the PAP relaxation the following day.

The Centre has not disclosed the reasons for denying Graham a visa. The Nagaland government is headed by the NPF, with the BJP as an ally.

The National People’s Party (NPP), another BJP ally and the ruling party in Meghalaya, had on November 29 also urged the Centre to reconsider its stand. In a letter to the external affairs minister, NPP working president James Sangma requested a review, but without success.