Yumnam Khemchand Singh takes oath as Manipur CM, but strain lingers

A BJP-led government under Yumnam Khemchand Singh assumed charge in Manipur on Wednesday evening but the road to peace remains fraught with challenges, evident from the reaction of Kuki-Zo organisations which asserted that the move will not bring truce.

Singjamei MLA Khemchand, 62, was sworn in as chief minister a day after he was unanimously elected leader of the state BJP legislature party in Delhi. Two deputy chief ministers, Nemcha Kipgen (BJP) and Losii Dikho (NPF), and two ministers, Konthoujam Govindas Singh (BJP) and Khuraijam Loken Singh (NPP), were also sworn in.

Kipgen, a Kuki-Zo MLA who had served as a minister in the erstwhile N. Biren Singh government, took oath virtually from Delhi, a first-of-its-kind development in the state. It is not known why she could not reach Imphal along with the others who reached the Manipur capital just before noon.

A communique from the Lok Bhavan said the National Peoples Party (six MLAs), the Naga People’s Front (five MLAs), the JDU (one MLA) and two Independent members extended their unconditional support to the BJP. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oaths of office and secrecy to Khemchand and the other ministers at the Lok Bhavan.

The swearing-in came hours after the lifting of President’s rule, in place since February 13 last year, after the BJP could not elect a successor to Biren Singh, who had quit on February 9, despite having a majority of its own (37 MLAs) in a House of 59.

BJP MLAs and leaders had stepped up efforts to restore a popular government before the expiry of President’s rule, which was extended by six months in August.

Biren Singh, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra and party state president A. Sharda Devi attended the oath-taking.

Past portfolios

Born on March 1, 1963, at Singjamei in Imphal West district, Khemchand, who hails from the Meitei community like his predecessor Biren Singh, is an experienced hand, having served as Assembly Speaker in his first term and cabinet minister in the second term in the Biren Singh government until the imposition of President’s rule.

During his ministerial tenure, Khemchand held key portfolios, including municipal administration and housing development, rural development and panchayati raj, and education.

Goodwill gesture

Khemchand, considered by those who know him as a non-polarising figure, hit the headlines on December 8, 2025, by becoming the first Meitei MLA to visit two Kuki villages on a goodwill mission since the ethnic conflict between the two communities erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

Visiting a Kuki relief camp, he had stressed making peace the primary aim for all communities residing in the strife-hit state. An MLA had said on Tuesday that Khemchand was chosen because he was “acceptable to all, has good intentions”.

Sports star

Like his predecessor Biren Singh, a former footballer, Khemchand is also into sports. In January, he was awarded the 5th Dan Black Belt in the traditional taekwondo martial art style given by the Seoul-based Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation, the first from India to achieve this recognition.

Khemchand took to taekwondo when he was 16. He graduated in martial arts from the World Taekwondo Academy, Kukkiwon in Seoul, and had served as the founder president of the All Assam Taekwondo Association in 1982. He is a pioneer in promoting martial arts in Manipur. He had earlier served as the vice-president of the Taekwondo Federation of India.

Risky road

The road ahead is full of challenges, evident from the reaction of Kuki-Zo organisations, which are against the participation of Kuki-Zo MLAs in the formation of the government till the government gives a written commitment to their demand for a separate administration, a move the Meiteis vehemently oppose.