Manipur’s Churachandpur administration imposes prohibitory orders across district following clashes between Hmar, Zomi communities

Manipur’s Churachandpur administration on Monday imposed prohibitory orders across the district following clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities, a day after a Hmar tribal leader was assaulted amidst demands from the community to identify the perpetrators, police said.

According to the additional district magistrate, the prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023.

"Whereas reports have been received from the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur, indicating a serious apprehension of a breach of law and order in the district, which is likely to disturb peace and tranquillity among different communities and may lead to damage to life and public property," the order stated.

To prevent further escalation, unauthorised processions or unlawful assemblies of five or more people have been banned, along with the carrying of weapons, including sticks, rods and stones, it added.

Throughout the day, protesters attempted to enforce a shutdown, urging shops to close immediately.

Groups of men patrolled the streets with sticks, while clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities led to stone pelting in multiple areas of the district headquarters.

Central security forces intervened, firing gunshots in the air to disperse mobs, officials said.

According to officials, general secretary Richard Hmar of Hmar Inpui, one of the apex bodies of the tribe, was attacked by a group of men inside the VK Montessori complex at Zenhang Lamka around 7.30pm on Sunday.

Strongly condemning the incident, Hmar Inpui issued a statement demanding that the perpetrators be handed over immediately and warned that failure to comply would result in it taking "its own course of action." Sources alleged that Richard Hmar was driving a vehicle which almost hit a two-wheeler rider. This led to a brief altercation that ultimately resulted in the assault.

In an appeal, deputy commissioner Dharun Kumar S assured that appropriate actions are being taken to de-escalate the situation and urged for calm and peaceful dialogue between community members.

Kumar stated, "Our attention has been drawn to incidents where tensions are rising in some areas, leading to unrest and disturbances that threaten the peaceful coexistence of our citizens." He urged residents to uphold harmony regardless of their background, beliefs, or traditions, reaffirming that the district administration is committed to ensuring safety and enforcing law and order strictly.

Calling on community leaders to come together for a peaceful dialogue, Kumar emphasised Churachandpur’s history of diversity and unity, urging all to find a common ground through discussions.

He also warned against believing unverified information and advised people to contact local authorities or community leaders for any concerns.

