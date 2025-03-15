Kuki-Zo Council lifts shutdown in Manipur, opposes free movement between valley and hills

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Thursday night lifted the indefinite shutdown in the Kuki-Zo areas of the strife-hit Manipur but made it clear that the community members would continue to “vehemently” oppose the free movement between the valley and the hills.

The KZC lifted the shutdown after the funeral service of Lalgouthang Singsit in Kangpokpi. The 26-year-old had died in a clash between security forces and Kuki-Zo people in Kangpokpi district on March 8.

The community was protesting against the free movement between the Meitei-dominated valley and the hills inhabited predominantly by Kuki-Zos.

All Kuki-Zo organisations supported the shutdown.

The KZC said Singsit, who had “sacrificed his life for the cause of our people” was “gloriously laid to rest at the Kuki-Zo Martyr Cemetery in Phaijang” in Kangpokpi.

“His martyrdom will not go in vain, and we pledge to continue the struggle for justice and dignity on behalf of all Kuki-Zo people,” the council said in a statement.

“Furthermore, we would like to officially announce the lifting of the indefinite shutdown previously called by the Kuki-Zo Council w.e.f 07:30 PM of 13th March 2025. The decision to end the shutdown comes after careful deliberation.”

The council also said: “However, it is imperative to make it clear that while the shutdown has been lifted, the Free Movement, as announced by the Home Ministry shall be vehemently opposed by the Kuki-Zo people, as it undermines and dilutes the justice process.”

The decision to ensure free movement on all roads from March 8 under escort in Manipur was taken at a security review meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on March 1 as part of efforts to restore normality and peace in the state.

On March 8, Kangpokpi residents were protesting the state government’s decision to ensure the free movement between the valley and the hills by plying a bus from Imphal to Senapati and another bus from Imphal to Chirachandpur via Bishnupur.

The Imphal-Senapati bus met with stiff resistance in Kangpokpi, leading to clashes in multiple locations and the death of Singsit, injuries to 27 security force personnel and 16 protestors.

The KZC on Thursday reiterated that until justice was “duly served” for the Kuki-Zo people, any step in the direction of the unrestricted free movement would be “vigorously opposed”.

“The Kuki-Zo Council remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that the sacrifices of our martyrs, including Lalgouthang Singsit, are honoured through the achievement of rightful justice for the Kuki-Zo people — a separate political administration to ensure justice, peace and progress for our people,” added the statement from the council.

“We call on all relevant authorities to recognize and respect our legitimate demands, and to work towards a peaceful resolution that will bring justice and security to the Kuki-Zo people,” the council said.

The Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), which had taken possession of Singsit’s body on Wednesday, had left the decision on whether to continue the shutdown to the “wisdom” of the KZC.

The Naga People’s Organisation (NPO) had on Wednesday issued a 24-hour deadline to the government to lift the indefinite shutdown.